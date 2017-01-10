Climax-Shelly ISD #592 Climax, MN 56523/Special Meeting Monday, October 17, 2016

Climax-Shelly ISD #592

Climax, MN 56523

The Board of Education of Independent School District #592, Climax, Minnesota held a Special Board Meeting on Monday October 17, 2016 at 7:00 am in the music room at the Climax-Shelly School.

Brad Erickson called the meeting to order with the following members present: Brad Erickson, Toscha Larson, James Bowling, Bryan Stortroen and Jon Carlson. Absent were members Julie Cakebread and Kym Grove. Superintendent Bill Walters, Teachers Kris Spaeth and Becky Hanson were also present.

Bryan moved James seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the Agenda is approved as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote.

James moved Bryan seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the minutes of the September 19, 2016 regular meeting are approved as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. .

James moved Bryan seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that payment totaling $63,765.58 be authorized by the following checks #48818 to #48872 for regular monthly bills be approved and that end of the month bills totaling $39,109.00 for checks #48798 to check #48817 also be approved. There were no voided checks and wire transfers of $50,219.55 total. The student activity account was also reviewed. Motion passed by unanimous vote.

Bryan moved James seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to accept the Treasurer’s Report as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote.

Superintendent’s Report: Bill Walters also talked about the special education teacher search. He also shared the current enrollment numbers.

Communications: None

Bryan moved second by James the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to review and approve the use of school credits cards to Sam’s Club and Visa (through Bremer Bank) and Amazon Card for authorized school district employees. Motion passed by unanimous vote.

James moved second by Bryan the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the Climax-Shelly School Board authorizes Bill Walters to act as fiscal agent and representative in matters regarding ASEC and federal special education funding for the 2016-2017 school year. Motion passed by unanimous vote.

James moved second by Jon the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to accept the Seniority List for the 2016-2017 School Year.

Toscha moved second by Bryan the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to approve the FFA Trip to the Minneapolis Rodeo in February. Motion passed by unanimous vote.

James moved second by Toscha the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to adjourn the meeting at 7:40 am. Motion passed by unanimous vote.

The November meeting is scheduled for Monday November 21th at 6:00 pm

Respectfully submitted,

Julie Cakebread, Clerk