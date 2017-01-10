Hubert Sang, 66, of Venturia, ND, formerly of Karlstad, MN, passed away on Saturday morning, January 7, 2017, at Karlstad Senior Living in Karlstad. Hubert was born on July 15, 1950 in Warren, MN, the son of Edwin and Adaline (Haupt) Sang. Hubert was raised on a farm west of Karlstad and he was baptized and confirmed at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Stephen, MN. He graduated from Karlstad High School. Hubert also attended Northland College and graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead with a Medical Technologist MT (ASCP) degree. He married Wenda Johnson on December 12, 1987. Hubert worked at Q & R Clinic in Bismarck, ND, Riverton Memorial Hospital in Riverton, WY and American Crystal in Drayton, ND. He worked in quality control for Minnesota Limited and retired from Union #1097. He was on the Deerwood Township Board. Hubert loved spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, traveling and dancing. Left to mourn his passing are his sons, Grant Sang and Tony Sang both of Karlstad, MN; siblings, Ann Sang (Jerry Pietrzak) of Georgetown, TX, and Mark Sang and Peter Sang both of Karlstad, MN; dear friend, Joyce Nelson of Lehr, ND, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Adaline and brother, John Sang. Mass of Christian Burial: 4 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2017, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Stephen, MN. Visitation is one hour before services at the church. Lunch will be served immediately following the service at the Stephen American Legion in Stephen, MN. Online Register Book: www.duborefuneralhome.com In Lieu of Flowers: Memorials preferred to the Healthcare Equipment Recycling Organization (HERO) www.herofargo.com or charity of donor’s choice. Celebrant: Rev. George Noel, Organist: Marilyn Hanson, music by St. Stephen Choir. Bearers: Jacob Sang, Jordan Sang, Stephen Sang, Jim Sang, Chris Sang and Eugene Hageman.