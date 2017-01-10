Jasmine Bridget Linder, 26

Jasmine Bridget Linder, also known as Jas with an “s” or DumDum, made her way into the world left-handed on the morning of March 12, 1990 at the University of Iowa Hospital to exhausted parents, James Linder and the late Joan (Sikorski) Linder. She was the baby sister to five siblings and the final branch of our family. From the start, Jasmine did not have a typical life. She was exempt from doing chores and spankings. Rules did not apply to Jasmine. At age 9, she ventured across country with her future brother-in-law, Travis to spend time with friends. In 2004, at a young age, life was turned upside down when her mother tragically died. Jasmine then spent most of her time with her siblings, even traveling to Europe with her brother, Jordan. This trip sparked the beginning of their tight bond. Jasmine graduated from Montezuma Community Schools in May 2008. She worked as a CNA and a Medical Tech at various clinics and hospitals. She loved taking care of people and getting to know everyone. She knew no stranger. Recently, Jasmine graduated from Body Wisdom Massage Therapy College and opened The Maya in Pella and more recently another location in Oskaloosa. She was a great roommate to many and could sniff out Swiss Cake Rolls and puppy chow. Jasmine had an eye for beauty. She was also a spitting image of her mother. She was always up for fun wanting to paint rooms at anyone’s request, mastering Pinterest projects, and road trips. Winning hands-and-feet card game earned her and Amber a trip to the casino while the men stayed home with the kids. She was crafty, like her late mother. Jasmine loved her nieces and nephews as if they were her own often having them stay for sleepovers, shopping, or manicures. Touring with Jake McVey and his band fed her drive for adventure. Jasmine always ended conversations with “Love you, Bye.” Jasmine Linder passed away New Year’s Eve with her big brother, Jordan Linder, by her side on their way to Nashville to ring in the new year. She is survived by her dad, James Linder; siblings Jesse and Amber Linder, Jennifer and Travis Bos, Joseph and Amanda Linder, and Jamie “Betsy” and Charles Hiner; Godmother Marilyn Kharouf; fourteen nieces and nephews and another on the way; Grandma Linder; and numerous special friends. Jasmine is preceded by her mother, Joan; her big brother, Jordan Linder; grandparents Henry and Violet Sikorski; Grandpa Art Linder; and Godfather, Robert Kharouf.