Jordan James Edward Linder, 35

Jordan James Edward Linder is the son of James and the late Joan (Sikorski) Linder born March 30, 1981 in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. Jordan took his sweet time entering this world making his mom endure more than twenty-four hours of labor. Jordan quickly gained other siblings to torment. Breaking bones became a way of life for this curious fearless boy. No Thanksgiving was complete without a wrestling match in the kitchen. As a young boy, he spent lots of time at wrestling meets, making forts, and talking his siblings into doing things they shouldn’t. Jordan graduated from Montezuma Community Schools in May 1999. After working in his dad’s shadow, Jordan joined New Century FS in Brooklyn as a custom applicator. Later, he became the plant manager and then a crop specialist earning several awards. Jordan had a natural ability to sell anything to anyone, even snow to an Eskimo. His love of farming and ability to talk to anyone propelled Jordan into opening his own business, Tri-County Seeds. Jordan married Peggy Sue Ross on May 13, 2000 in Deep River, Iowa. After ten years they divorced but remained good friends. His children, Stacia and Cooper, mean the world to him. He taught them how to hunt and fish. Jordan shared his love for adventure with them by taking them on vacations and enjoying the great outdoors. Quail, donkey, puppies, llama, bunnies, and miniature heifers were some gifts he gave Stacia and Cooper. Jordan lived moment by moment. If you heard Jordan’s signature laugh you knew adventure was just around the corner. A spontaneous trip to Six Flags with Peggy Sue, Jesse, Amber, and their kids lasted three days with no luggage. Nothing was ever planned. He even went to Alaska without telling anyone. Often times, casino chips could be found in his laundry. He became quite the mechanic fixing his vehicles after having too much fun. Jordan was a social person and frequently needed a partner in crime. After their Europe trip, Jasmine became his permanent sidekick. It didn’t matter what the risk was, Jordan always confidentially jumped in with both feet and lived his life to the fullest. Jordan passed away New Year’s Eve with his little sister, Jasmine Linder, by his side on their way to Nashville to ring in the new year. He is survived by his children, Stacia and Cooper; his dad, James Linder; siblings Jesse and Amber Linder, Jennifer and Travis Bos, Joseph and Amanda Linder, and Jamie “Betsy” and Charles Hiner; God mother Marilyn Kharouf; twelve nieces and nephews and another on the way; Grandma Linder; and numerous special friends. Jordan is preceded in death by his mother, Joan; his little sister, Jasmine Linder; grandparents Henry and Violet Sikorski; Grandpa Art Linder; and Godfather Robert Kharouf.