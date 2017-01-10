Minutes of Regular Meeting, Monday, November 21, 2016 The Board of Trustees Greenbush Middle River ISD 2683

A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Greenbush Middle River ISD 2683 was held Monday, November 21, 2016, beginning at 7:30 PM in the Middle River. 1. Call to Order at 7:34 P.M. 2. Roll Call 2. 1. Roll Call: Carrie Jo Howard, Shane Kilen, Joseph Melby, Jeff Nelson, Paul Robinson, Kurt Stenberg, Laurie Stromsodt 2. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Sharon Schultz, Amie Westberg Other attendees: Mary Langaas, Jo Christian, Verna Flaten, Mara Gust, Elizabeth Gust, Zach Blawat, Dawn Ellis, Ryan Bergeron, Mona Novacek, Tyler Campbell, Molly Rustad,, Kara Nelson, Brandon Kuznia, Cathy Schenkey, Ava Novacek, Layci Olson, Brenda Paquin, McKenna Bennett, Ty Christian, Ervin Gust, Arlette Pearson, Kelsey Grinstein, Chance Christian, Mark Stromsodt, Nick Flattum, Dan Loerzel 3. Approval of Agenda 3. 1. A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the November 21st, 2016 Regular Board Meeting as amended. 4. Minutes 4. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Paul Robinson and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the minutes of the preceding regular meeting of October 17th, 2016. 4. 2. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the minutes of the preceding special meeting of November 14th, 2016. 5. Business Services 5. 1. A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Carrie Jo Howard and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approves the payment of bills check #32872 through check #32993 for a total of $285,870.18 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated October 4th, 2016 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted. 5. 2. Treasurer’s Report 6. Reports 6. 1. STAR student activity report • Mrs. Dawn Ellis and students 6. 2. Listening Session Cathy Schenkey addressed the board with the statement that during the initial informational meetings Supt Jerome stated that a $400,000.00 Operating Levy would be needed and that this Operating Levy should be passed first. Board ignored Mr. Jerome’s comments. Mary Langaas asked the Board to consider changing the grading system to a 5.0 for all “College in the High School” classes. Later Board discussed this issue stating it would be further investigated with staff. Verna Flaten asked the Board about what needs would be met with the Long Term Facilities Maintenance money. What needs will be addressed now that the Operating Levy has failed. Where do we go next? Later during discussion, Board discussed various options. Administration will be directed to work on proposed reductions to be reviewed in February or March. Administration will continue to work diligently to balance the budget and not deficit spend. A Capital Project Levy was also discussed and Supt Jerome was directed to bring information regarding that to a future meeting. Board Chair Kilen stated, “Reductions are not the only answer”, we will have to work hard to make this work with the money we have. Board member Stromsodt stated that the public did not feel they had been informed properly before the Operating Levy vote even though meetings were held, articles written and so on. 7. Communications 7. 1. Superintendent 7. 1. a. Greenbush Middle River School District Enrollment • As of November 15th, 2016: Greenbush Middle River School District enrollment is: 373 • Greenbush School: Grades K-5/9-12 = 230 • Middle River School: Grades K-4/6-8 = 143 • Enrollment in November 10th, 2015 K-12 : 399 • *See attached 7. 1. b. Buildings and Grounds • Supt Jerome reported that an electrical bid is needed for electric pane work at the Greenbush site with a cost of approximately $20,000.00 • Security Camera work needed at the Greenbush site with a cost of $3,327.00 7. 1. c. Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual expenditure report • As requested by board member, document will be provided on monthly basis. • Budget consists of 6 fund balances: o 01 General Fund o 02 Food Service o 04 Community Services o 07 Debt Redemption o 08 Scholarships o 09 Student Activities • *see attached 7. 1. d. Greenbush Middle River School District General Election Results • Operating Levy Results – No – 982 Yes – 498 • School Board Election Results – Joe Melby and Laurie Stromsodt were relected, Brandon Kuznia will take the third spot. 7. 1. e. Greenbush Middle River School District Snow Removal • Greenbush Middle River School District will call for snow removal bids • Bid will call for removal during the 2016 – 2017 and 2017 – 2018 academic year • Request for snow to be removed by 6:30 a.m. • Bids to be reviewed/awarded at November regular board meeting • Denny Dvergsten indicated that his initial bid covered more than one year and is consequently still in place. • There were no bids for the MR location. 7. 1. f. Region 1 Joint Powers Board Election • Three vacancies need to be filled • Each Vacancy is a three year term • Last day to file is November 29, 2016 • Deadline for completed ballots is December 29, 2016 7. 1. g. Greenbush Middle River National Honor Society Induction Ceremony • National Honor Society Advisor is Mrs. Mara Gust • Induction Ceremony is Tuesday, November 15th at 6:30 • Students in grades eleven and twelve are eligible for membership in the National Honor Society. • 3.5 Grade Point Average is required for membership consideration • “Returning” members of the National Honor Society are: • ºHannah Anderson • ºAbigail Brockhouse • ºDanielle Hoyer • ºJohn Langaas • 2016 – 2017 Inductees: • ºJaustyn Dahl • ºRobert Hlucny • ºKaiya Novacek • ºKyle Stenberg 7. 1. h. Assurance of Compliance • Minnesota School Districts are required to annually submit a statement of compliance with State and Federal laws prohibiting discrimination 7. 1. i. Minnesota School Board Association 96th Annual Leadership Conference • “Courageous Leadership” • January 12th – 13th • Minneapolis Convention Center • Interested board members must notify Superintendent as soon as possible • *see attached 7. 1. j. Veterans Day Program • Greenbush Middle River School District celebrated Veterans Day. • Programs were held at all sites and events were open to the public. • Thank you to all Veterans who participated and all of the staff members, students and community members for their contributions to the programs. 7. 1. k. FIRST Robotics • Greenbush Middle River FIRST Robotics Team 5172 has successfully registered for and will compete in the 10,000 lakes Regional competition • April 5th – 8th • Greenbush Middle River School District will provide funding necessary for registration fee to participate in the 10,000 Lakes regional competition as well as 2,500 for parts in addition to securing funds necessary to register for regional competition. 7. 1. l. FIRST Robotics Grant • University of Minnesota has awarded the Greenbush Middle River School District FIRST Robotics team a $5,000.00 grant • Funds have been paid directly to FIRST as needed to pay for first regional competition 7. 1. m. Election Results • Review and discuss Board Election results as well as Operating Levy results • Discuss timeline, ramifications and procedures to follow as a result of vote • Operating Levies ae only able to run every 12 months, another Capital Project Bond could run again any time. • Administration will look to reduce expenditures 7. 1. n. Weighted Grades • Comments from Board Member Stromsodt 8. Principal Report 8. 1. Principal Schultz • Veterans Day Program • ASPIRE Test : 8th graders / November 21st ºAssessment provides parents and students information regarding career and college academic readiness • Holiday Concerts: • December 15th 5:30 Elementary Concert • December 15th 7:00 Middle School 8. 2. Principal Underwood • Mid-term / End of Quarter • Mid-term communication to parents • ASVAB • Musical activities • Fall Sports Banquet • Winter Sports Meeting • High School Musical • Sports Board Meeting • Knowledge Bowl • Fall Blood Drive • Potential Handbook changes 9. Proposed Resolutions November 21st, 2016 9. 1. A motion was made by Joe Melby, seconded by Kurt Stenberg, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 approve the hiring of Leslie Sondreal as a part time para professional. 9. 4. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Laurie Stromsodt, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 approve the hiring of Tim Fugleberg as a long term substitute Social Studies instructor. 9. 5. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Paul Robinson, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 accept the following donation(s). • Marshall County Driftskippers to Greenbush Middle River Close Up $1,600.00 • Greenbush Women of Today to Kindergarten Literacy Project $80.00 • Brad and Stacy Dahl to Gator Reader Fund in memory of Ernie Mekash $20.00 • Liz Santl to Gator Reading Fund in memory of Ernest Mekash $5.00 • Jim Mack to FCCLA $5.00 • Gordon and Laneta Pieterick to GMR in honor of Jeff Pieterick $10.00 • Brad and Stacy Dahl to Gator Reader Fund $45.00 10. Adjournment Motion: Carrie Jo Howard Second: Joe Melby 11. Communications • Truth in Taxation/Regular School Board Meeting – December 19th, 7:30 p.m. at Greenbush (January 11, 2017)