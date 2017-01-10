Obituary for Roy Abraham, Sr., 73

Roy Abraham, Sr., 73, of Bagley, MN died after a long battle with cancer on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at the Nielson Place in Bemidji, MN.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at the Cease Family Funeral Home Chapel in Bagley at 1:00 p.m. with the Reverend Jill Torgerson officiating. Visitation will be on Monday, January 9, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cease Family Funeral Home Chapel in Bagley, MN. Interment will be at the Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery at Ebro Corner, Bagley, Minnesota. Military honors will be accorded by the Irvin Blix American Legion Post #16 of Bagley, MN.

Roy was born on July 15, 1943 at Bagley, Minnesota the son of Alec and Ann (Bricnic) Abraham. Roy graduated from Bagley High School in 1961, and entered the United States Army in June of 1961. He was stationed in Germany and went through Parrot Trooper Training and was honorably discharged after serving our country in May of 1964. He married Marilyn Syverson on October 10, 1964. They moved to Seattle where he worked for McGraf Homes and American Steel and Foundry ship yards. They had two sons, Roy and Kirt. They lived in the Seattle for 6 years and moved back to the area in 1970. In 1971, they bought a farm and raised beef cattle. Marilyn and Roy later divorced and Roy moved to Baudette where he lived for 25 years. In 2015, he moved into Cornerstone Residence in Bagley and recently had moved to the Nielsen Place where he spent his last days. Roy was a member of the school board for several years, was on the Headwater Regional Development Board, the BRIC Board, a former member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, and a member of the Gonvick Lions. He was recently recognized as the Regional Area Honorary Take a Kid Fishing. He enjoyed dancing, fishing, hunting, building things, wood working, farming, fencing, cutting firewood and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his son – Roy (Angie) Abraham, Jr. of Clearbrook, MN

Son – Kirt (Heidi) Abraham of Clearbrook, MN

Grandchildren – Blake (Tynel) Abraham, Samantha Abraham, Olivia (Cody) Nelson, Amelia (Shane) Linehan, Leah Abraham, Wyatt Abraham, Weston O’Beirne and Brigg Abraham.