Priscilla Miller, 96

Priscilla Jane Miller’s life of ninety-six years on earth ended on January 6, 2017, a few hours after she said goodbye to two of her daughters, who were on their way to see their sister in Florida. After struggling with Alzheimer’s for the last few years, Priscilla had a wonderful last day listening to music, including the song Mack the Knife, which was the song she shared with her husband of 66 years; eating her favorite peanut-butter treats; and spending time with two of her daughters, whom she remembered by name that day. She passed away hours after all three of her daughters were reunited in Florida, almost as if waiting for them to be safely together.

Even though the last few years took away Priscilla’s ability to remember, her family and friends will always hold the memories of her life and the times they shared together in their hearts.

Priscilla’s lifetime of memories included a long and love-filled marriage to Lorne Charles Miller (who passed away on February 14, 2011); three wonderful daughters, Barb Lancette (Larry), Lorna Blosberg (David), and Patricia Skyberg (Dale) that remained closely connected and devoted to her throughout her life; and her two grandchildren, Andrea Skyberg (Michael Greer) and Mitchell Skyberg who adored her and spent as much time with her as possible. She was also blessed with two great granddaughters, one of which was named after her (Priscilla and Evelyn Skyberg Greer). The girls loved getting Great Gramma’s letters in the mail along with newspaper clippings with puzzles to do.

When asked what she valued most, Priscilla said “The importance of family, working hard to get what you want in life, and treating people kindly—the way you’d like to be treated.” These values shone through in Priscilla’s own life from the beginning (November 7, 1920) to the end (January 6, 2017). From her strength in raising a productive and kind family, generations over; to her ability to work hard at her relationships, health, and home; and finally in her ability to treat people kindly—even in her final days as she wheeled through the nursing home waving and smiling at the staff and residents, Priscilla was a beautiful presence in this world and she will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life will be held this summer.

