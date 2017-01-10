Susan K. Prokosoh, 60

Suzann K. Prokosoh, nee Susan R. Williamson, was born on September 25, 1956. She died peacefully at her home in Chanhassen on December 14, 2016. Sue was an educator by trade with degrees in speech therapy, health and wellness, and various other areas. Memorial services were held on December 20, 2016, at Unity with Rev. Pat Williamson officiating. Her grandson, Keian, played “Morning Mood” on the piano as a tribute to Nana. Special memories were shared by her dear friends, Virginia Sundin and Carol Meyer. Sue was preceded in death by her mother, Daphne, and brothers, Rodney and Robbie. She will be sadly missed by her husband, Steve; children, Ryan, Kyle and Carly; grandson, Keian; father, Arvid Williamson; mother-in-law, Mary Dagner; sister, Monica (Gary) Trangsrud; brothers, Brad (Kim) and Matt (Dorie) Williamson; nieces and nephews, Heather Trangsrud, Montgomery, Ben, JoJo, Megan, Bode, and Declan Williamson; sister-in-law, Cathy (Bill) Dessert; brothers-in-law, Bruce (Sheila), Don Dagner; nieces and nephews, Alex and Elliott Dessert, Sarah (Josh), Nick, and Jimmy Dagner. Sue will also be missed by her walking buddies, Sophie and Brady. We thank you all for your acts of kindness at this difficult time.