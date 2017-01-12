Badger and Greenbush-Middle River nominate their AAA Award winners

Badger High School nominated Olivia Monsrud and Jared Davy, and Greenbush-Middle River High School nominated Danielle Hoyer and Skyler Forst for their respective schools’ Academics, Arts, and Athletics (AAA) Award.

Sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League, the AAA Award honors high school seniors who have excelled in the classroom, on the athletic field, and in fine arts. Students who are nominated must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 or better, participate in MSHSL sponsored fine arts and athletic activities, and comply with the MSHSL’s Student Code of Conduct.

AAA Award recipients are selected through a multi-level process that involves League member schools, the League’s administrative regions, and a special committee of educators, business leaders, and members from the fine arts and athletic communities. Regional winners will be announced at the AAA Banquet in Mahnomen on February 8, 2017.

The top two AAA Award candidates from each region will be recognized at an on-court ceremony during the Minnesota Boys’ State Basketball Tournament in March. League officials will announce two state Award recipients – one girl and one boy from both Class A and Class AA schools – during the on-court ceremony. Each state Award recipient will receive a four-year $1,000 scholarship.

For more information about the AAA Award program, please contact the Minnesota State High School League at 763-560-2262 or www.mshsl.org on the web.