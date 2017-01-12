Making a difference together in the life of a child

The Badger school currently has two local ladies involved in the Foster Grandparent program. Founded in 1965, it is one of several programs sponsored by the Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc., a non-profit community action agency.

Barb Holum of Badger, Minn., became involved with the Foster Grandparent program at the Badger School in January 2015.

What sparked Barb’s interest in becoming involved in the foster grandparent program?

“I wanted to help the school make a difference in the kids’ lives,” she commented. “The staff is awesome and very concerned for their students but with the curriculum that has to be taught these days they are stressed for time. I hoped to help take a little stress off them and give their students some one on-one-time.”

Those who are interested in becoming a Foster Grandparent are required to fill out an application, pass a background check, and be finger printed.

“Foster Grandparent programs are currently in schools at Badger, Roseau, Warroad, Baudette, Fertile, Crookston, Thief River Falls, and others – needing Foster Grandparents in Greenbush and Middle River,” Barb said.

Who can become a Foster Grandparent?

•Be age 55 or over

•Be willing to volunteer 15-40 hours each week, during school year (summer optional)

•Individuals who would like direct interaction with infants/youth and children and believe they can make a difference in their lives.

Benefits are:

•A small tax-free stipend

•Transportation reimbursement

•Meals while volunteering

•Pre-service and monthly training sessions

•An annual physical

•Accident/Personal Liability Insurance/Excess Automobile coverage

•Paid vacation, sick leave, and holidays

The Tri-Valley Council, Inc., is located in Crookston, Minn., at 102 N. Broadway. Site supervisor for this area is Jean Halvorson.

