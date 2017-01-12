Page 1 Publications partners with iNewZ

Page 1 publications, Inc. is excited to announce we’re now an iNewZ partner! Beginning Monday, January 30 we’ll be brining you online, local video news reports from across the region. We’ve joined forces with 20 radio stations and 5 newspapers to bring you local, video news reports first.

We’ll have the largest staff of reporters of any media company in the region. Reporters who live and work in the towns you do. Yes, we’ll bring you local , video news stories day after day. The Stories the other guys miss.

We’ll also be paying special attention to students in your area, along with all kinds of special reports for everyone.

Coming soon to our web site page1publications.com.