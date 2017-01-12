Still no resolution on carnival vendor

The carnival vendor who stiffed the 2012 Kittson County Fair and others is still evading paying his due. Edwin Reinke, owner of Minnesota Magic Midway, had agreed to pay $40,000 in restitution, but has made no payments in the year since.

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office (AGO) sued Minnesota’s Magic Midway (MMM), owned by Edwin Reinke, in January 2016, after an investigation found that Reinke had skipped out on providing a carnival to the Kittson County Fair and other fairs around Minnesota.

As a resolution, Reinke agreed to the following in a court order dated in February 2016:

• MMM was prohibited from operating business of any nature in the state of Minnesota.

• Reinke was ordered to dissolve MMM and to not engage in any type of business transactions involving carnival services, including games, food, or otherwise.

