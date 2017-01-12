Northern Lights Figure Skating Club to host 25th International Skating Competition this weekend

The Northern Star International Skating Competition will be held this weekend in East Grand Forks. This competition involves anywhere between 170-190 Individual Skaters that compete in 6 different events that are determined between the skater, parent and individual coach. Events include: Free Skate, Compulsory, Short Program, Spins, Solo Dance and Dramatic and Light Entertainment Showcase Events. Skaters range in age from 6-18. From various skating clubs.

Along with the Individual Competition there is also a Synchronized Skating Competition. On an average, there are 24-30 synchronized skating teams.

Northern Star takes approximately 1 year to plan and organize. This competition is an organized effort between Parents, Coaches, Skaters and Volunteers who donate their time to make this competition a success from year to year. The Event is open to the public and does not have a gate fee.