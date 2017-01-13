John Shimpa Jr., 86

John Shimpa Jr., was born on June 19, 1930, in Barnett Twp. To the late John and Katie (Kaml) Shimpa. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and attended in Barnett Twp and Greenbush high school. Following school he worked on his family farm and also worked on a farm in Montana for a year. He was drafted into the Army in 1952 and served in Germany. He was discharged in 1954 and was employed at the Grand Forks Air Force Base for a number of years. He was united in marriage to Margaret Gullickson in 1980 in Greenbush where the two made their home for a number of years. He then worked for Polaris Industries in Roseau for many years before taking over his farm where he has since worked. He entered LifeCare Greenbush Manor in 2012 where he passed away on Sunday morning, January 1, 2017 at the age of 86. John Shimpa Jr., was born on June 19, 1930, in Barnett Twp. To the late John and Katie (Kaml) Shimpa. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and attended in Barnett Twp and Greenbush high school. Following school he worked on his family farm and also worked on a farm in Montana for a year. He was drafted into the Army in 1952 and served in Germany. He was discharged in 1954 and was employed at the Grand Forks Air Force Base for a number of years. He was united in marriage to Margaret Gullickson in 1980 in Greenbush where the two made their home for a number of years. He then worked for Polaris Industries in Roseau for many years before taking over his farm where he has since worked. He entered LifeCare Greenbush Manor in 2012 where he passed away on Sunday morning, January 1, 2017 at the age of 86.

John was a member of the Barnett Township board for over 36 years and a member of the Greenbush American Legion Post #88. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, fishing and playing pinochle.

He is survived by 2 brothers Charlie Shimpa of Greenbush and Theodore Shimpa of Roseau, His niece and nephew Mark (Monica) Shimpa of Greenbush and Marla (Dean) Tucker of Glencoe, MN.

John was preceded in death by his parents and 1 brother George Shimpa.

Funeral Services were held at 11:00AM, Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Greenbush with Pastor Mark Mathews presiding. John’s Casket Bearers were Charles Kaml, Verlyn Kaml, Mike Walsh, Shane Kilen, Doug Hlucny and Cody Madoll. Linda Sovde was the organist playing the Congregational Hymns and accompanying Arlene Jensen who provided the Special Music.

Visitation was held after 6PM, Wednesday, at Collins Funeral Chapel in Greenbush with a Prayer Service at 7Pm. Visitation was also held one hour prior to services at the church.

Interment services will be held at Bethel Lutheran Cemetery in Greenbush in the spring.

John’s family would like wish a very special thank you to the LifeCare Greenbush Manor staff for the wonderful care they gave to John.

Funeral arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush.