Kennedy’s water tower likely frozen

Frigid temps have been lingering in NW MN all week, and now, are likely the cause of the water tower freezing up in the City of Kennedy.

The issue was discovered shortly after midnight, early Friday morning, by Kennedy’s Mayor Todd Truedson. After trouble-shooting for an hour or two, the city opted to switch over to the other water source in town, North Kittson Rural Water.

Truedson said at this point, they are fairly confident they have no breakage in the water tower. Truedson says the main “stand pipe” in the water tower remains open, so the ice may be in the tank at the top of the water tower.They will likely bring in a professional crew to help determine exactly where the problem is.

Overnight temperatures in Kennedy were -27 degrees with wind causing a even lower windchils.

More details on this developing story in next week’s North Star News.