New warning siren now in use in Greenbush

During a thunderstorm on June 29, 2016, lightning struck Greenbush’s warning siren, putting it out of commission for good. Located on a pole back of Northern Repair, it had withstood the “test of time” since the early 1980’s.

December 9, 2016, a new Federal Signal 130 Rotating siren was activated. Mounted on a pole alongside the Greenbush Fire Department building it covers an area approximately once again as large as the old siren did.

Insurance covered the old siren in the amount of $15,307.10; the cost of the new siren was $20,558.00.