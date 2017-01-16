Lee Alan Hearn, 68

Lee Alan Hearn, age 68, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2017, at Valley Eldercare in Grand Forks, ND.

Lee was born on November 28, 1948, in Grand Forks, ND, the son of the late James and Gladys (Helm) Hearn. He grew up in East Grand Forks and graduated from East Grand Forks Senior High School in 1966. Afterwards, he served in the US Army for 2 years from 1969-1971. On October 18, 1969 he was married to Debby Matcha in East Grand Forks. He worked as a mason for 40 years. His passion was hunting with family and spending time with his grandchildren.

Lee is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Debby Hearn of East Grand Forks, MN; 2 sons, Greg (Kari) Hearn of East Grand Forks, MN, and Chad (Jessica) Hearn of Byron, MN; 4 grandchildren, Baylie, Ethan, Tyler, and Karlee; 3 brothers, Curt (Anna) Hearn of East Grand Forks, MN; Dale (MaryJo) Hearn of East Grand Forks, MN; and Gary (Audrey) Hearn of Henderson, NV; and sister, Darla Mankie of Bemidji, MN; as well as many more, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Gladys Hearn; brother, Milo Hearn; and daughter, Amy Hearn in 1975.

Memorial Service: 2:00 pm ~ Wednesday, January 18, 2017, in OUR SAVIOR’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1515 5th Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Visitation: Two Hours Before the Memorial Service in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN (Spring 2017)

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota