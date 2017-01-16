NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED IMPROVEMENTS “2017 ASSESSMENT JOB. NO. 1” Street Improvements Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 5:00 PM, or as soon as possible thereafter, in the Council Chambers of the East Grand Forks City Hall, located at 600 DeMers Avenue NW, the City Council will hold a Public Hearing on proposed seal coat and mill and overlay to the areas listed below. A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment has been included with the notice and will be available at the hearing. The seal coat project will be constructed in the following areas: • 1st Ave NE, 3rd Ave SE, 4th St SE, 5th Ave SE, 5th St SE, 6th Ave SE, 6th St SE, 8th Ave NW, 8th St SE, Greenwood Dr SE, River Rd SE Total estimated assessed cost of the seal coat project is: $272,875.00 Estimated assessment rate for front foot benefit for seal coat: $13.63 per foot Estimated assessment rates for end foot benefit for seal coat: $4.54 per foot The areas proposed to be assessed for seal coat improvements are as follows: • Auditor’s Plat Outlots – Lot 16 • Croy’s Addition Block 1 Lots 1-6 • Croy’s 2nd Addition Block 1 Lots 1-9 Block 2 Lots 1-10, Block 3 Lots 1-5 • Elm Grove Addition Block 1 Lots 1-11 • Folson Park Addition Block 1 Lots 1-5, 11-14, Block 2 Lots 1-6 • Grand Junction 1st Resubdivision Block 2 Lot 1 • Grand Junction 2nd Resubdivision Block 1 Lot A • HD Ryan Addition Block 1 Lots 1-6 • HD Ryan 2nd Addition Block 1 Lots 1-9, 13, 17-19 • HD Ryan 3rd Addition Block 1 Lots 1-8 • Jenkin’s Addition Block 1 Lots 1-5 • Leon’s Addition Block 1 Lots 1-7 • Mikkelson & Reilly’s Addition Block 1 Lots 1-4 • Mikkelson & Reilly’s 2nd Addition Block 1 Lots 1-4, Block 2 Lots 1-4 • Mikkelson & Reilly’s 3rd Addition Block 1 Lots 1-4, Block 2 Lots 1-4, 13-15 • Morrissette’s Addition Block 2 Lots 17-29 • Morrissette’s 2nd Addition Block 1 Lots 1-3, Block 2 Lots 1-3, Block 3 Lots 1-11 • Morrissette’s 3rd Addition Block 1 Lots 1-11, Block 2 Lots 1-9 • Morrissette’s 4th Addition Block 1 Lots 1-5, Block 2 Lots 1-7, Block 3 Lots 1-16, Block 4 Lots 1-7 • Murphy’s Outlots Lots 1-20 • O’Leary’s & Ryan’s Addition Block 5 • Partlow’s Addition Block 1 Lots 1-4 • Regency Acres 1st Addition Block 1 Lots 1-6, Block 2 Lots 1-3, Block 3 Lot 1 • Regency Acres 2nd Addition Block 1 Lots 1-2, Block 2 Lots 1-3, 10-11 • River Heights 1st Addition Block 1 Lots 3-9 • Rural American Addition Block 1 Lot 1 • Surprenant’s Addition Block 1 Lots 3-13, Block 2 Lots 1-6, 18-24, Block 5 Lots 1-8, 21-29, Block 6 Lots 1-7 • Timberline Addition Block 1 Lots 1-12 • Timberline 2nd Addition Block 1 Lots 1-5, 14, Block 2 Lots 1-3 • Traill’s Addition Block 3 Lots 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 36, Block 4 Lots 23, 25, 27, 29, 31, 33, 35 • Weber’s Addition Block 1 Lots 1-2 • Unplatted S12 T151N R50W(Bygland Rd SE & Rhinehart Dr SE), S12 T151N R50W (Bygland Rd SE between 4th St SE and Mero Court), S12 T151N R50W (4th Street SE between Bygland Rd SE & Mero Court) The mill and overlay project will be constructed in the following areas: • 4th Ave NW, 5th Ave NW, 6th Ave NW, 6th St SE, 11th St NW, 12th St NW, 15th St NW, Mero Court SE, River Dr SE Total estimated assessed cost of the mill and overlay project is: $1,149,321.88 Estimated assessment rate for front foot benefit for mill and overlay: $60.96 per foot Estimated assessment rates for end foot benefit mill and overlay: $20.32 per foot The areas proposed to be assessed for mill and overlay improvements are as follows: • Beardsley 1st Addition Block 1 Lot 2 • Corriveau’s Addition Block 1 Lots 1-9 • Degagne’s Addition Block 1 Lot 5 • Folson Park Addition Block 1 Lots 1-5, Block 2 Lots 1-6 • Martin’s Addition Block 1 Lots 1-12, Block 2 Lots 1-12 • Morrissette’s Addition Block 1 Lots 1-2, Block 2 Lots 1-16, 23-29 • Morrissette’s 2nd Addition Block 1 Lots 1-3, Block 2 Lots 1-3, Block 3 Lots 1-5 • Morrissette’s 3rd Addition Block 1 Lots 7-11, Block 2 Lots 6-9 • Morrissette’s 4th Addition Block 1 Lots 1-9, Block 2 Lots 1-9, Block 3 Lots 1-8, Block 4 Lots 1-4 • Surprenant’s Addition Block 2 Lots 6-26, Block 3 Lots 1-4, 9-18, Block 4 Lots 1-17, Block 5 Lots 1-29, Block 6 Lots 1-14, Block 7 Lots 1-9 • Surprenant’s 2nd Addition Block 2 Lots 3-11, Block 4 Lots 1-15, Block 5 Lots 1-8 • Surprenant’s 4th Addition Block 1, Block 2 Lots 1-16, Block 3 Lots 1-8 • Traill’s Addition Block 13 Lots 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 23, Block 14 Lots 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, Block 19 Lots 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, Block 20 Lots 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 23, Block 21 Lots 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13-18, Block 22 Lots 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 19-24 • Unplatted S35 T152N R50W (10th St NW between 4th Ave NW and 5th Ave NW), S12 T151N R50W (Bygland Rd SE between 4th St SE and Mero Court) By Order of the City Council David Murphy, City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer City of East Grand Forks, Minnesota (January 18, 25 & February 1 of 2017)