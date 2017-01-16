Sonya Irene Belkey 86,passed away Wednesday,January 4th in Lino Lakes Mn.

Sonya was born March 4,1930, in Park Township,Lake of the Woods County,

to Adolph Larson and Lena Otschko Larson.

She grew up in Williams,Mn and graduated from Williams High School in 1948.

In November of the same year, she married Thomas Belkey of Carp, Mn.

They were happily married for 56 years,most of those years residing in Blaine Mn.

Sonya loved the outdoors and nature. She enjoyed summer days on her deck with

a cup of coffee in hand, taking in the sounds of nature and watching the variety of

birds at the feeders. Her most treasured times were spent with her children,grandchildren and

great grandchildren.

.

Sonya was preceded in death by her husband Tom.

She is survived by children Debbie(Tom) DeVries of Spring Lake Park,Mn,

Bill (Carol) Belkey of Menahga Mn. Grandchildren Rob (Tiffani) DeVries,

Tonya (Erick) Carlson of Goddard,Kansas. Mike Belkey of Menahga Mn.

Great Grandchildren Jordan and Gavin DeVries, Olivia,Sophia and Ava Carlson.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.