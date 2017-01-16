William Fred Peterson, 84

William Fred Peterson passed away on January 5, 2017 at the LakeWood Health Center at the age of 84.

William was born on March 3, 1932 in New York Mills, MN to Harry and Evelyn (Ahlers) Peterson. After growing up in New York Mills, he worked in North Dakota. He and Delaine Krekula were married and raised seven children. After farming in New York Mills, they moved to Lake of the Woods County in 1976. They bought a farm they called the “Hay Creek Ranch” and farmed beef cattle.

Willy loved his work on the farm and being out in nature. He also enjoyed playing guitar and harmonica, and singing around his family. He even played his own original music. He will be remembered as a good person and a hard worker, and someone who loved his grandkids. He would drop everything to help someone in need. Blessed be his memory.

He is survived by his wife, Delaine Peterson of Baudette, MN; children, Nita Scott of Thief River Falls, MN, Dennis Peterson of Baudette, Ross Peterson of Baudette, Resa Christopher of Panama City, FL, Dana Peterson of Minneapolis, MN, Jesse (Sandy) Peterson of Ray, MN and Jeffrey Peterson of Ray, MN; 24 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Stanley (Micky) Peterson of Bellingham, WA and Sharon (Donnie) Bauck of New York Mills, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy Rudolph and Carol Kahler.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 14th at 1 PM at Church of the Living Water, east of Baudette, MN. Private interment at a later date.

