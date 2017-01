A funeral service for Gary G. Grund of rural Baudette, MN, will be held on Friday, January 20th at 2:00 PM at the Pitt Community Church in Pitt, MN. Visitation will be Thursday, January 19th, from 5-7 PM at the Helgeson Funeral Home in Baudette with a 6:30 prayer service.

Gary Grund passed away on Saturday, January 14th at the Lakewood Care Center at the age of 79.

Helgeson Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.