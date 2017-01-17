Virgil Stusynski, 61

Virgil Adam Stusynski was called home on Sunday, January 15, 2017, at Edgewood Vista, East Grand Forks, MN, surrounded by his family. Diagnosed at the age of 55, Virgil lost his struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease at the age of 61 years. Virgil Adam was born on February 27, 1955, the fourth child born to Ludwig and Alvina Stusynski. Virgil was raised on a farm near Florian, MN. He attended schools in Strandquist and Karlstad, graduating from Karlstad High School in 1972. On August 31, 1974, he married Lori Stauffenecker at Blessed Sacrament Church in Greenbush, MN. Virgil and Lori lived in Karlstad, where they raised their four children. Growing up on the farm, Virgil had a passion for farming, and over the years worked for Valley Spuds and Hapka Seed Farms. In 1995, Virgil decided to change careers and spent the next 19 years working near his other passion: snowmobiles. Due to his declining health, he retired from Arctic Cat at the age of 57 years. He was a loyal Arctic Cat fan, wearing his purple and lime green colors with pride. Farming continued to be in his blood, as he helped out during spring and fall field work on the family farm and Nelson Farms near Stephen, MN. Virgil had a very strong Catholic faith, and was proud to be on the building committee that helped build the St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Karlstad. He was member of the Knights of Columbus and served on the Parish Council. Virgil was an enthusiastic Vikings and Twins fan, whether his teams were winning or losing. He took pride in taking his kids to an annual Twins game and was thrilled when he was able to attend the 1987 and 1991 World Series games. Virgil enjoyed hunting, fishing, four wheeling, snowmobiling and watching the Vikings and Twins games. Virgil’s greatest joys were his grandchildren. He was always a kid at heart, often causing more trouble than the youngest of the kids. His smile was contagious, he could light up a room as soon as he entered. His crooked grin will be missed by many. Virgil is survived by his children: Mandi Glenn, Corey (Sheri) Stusynski, Heidi (Dustin) Pagnac and Brittany (Steve) Donarski; his grandchildren: Christopher, Kya and Kaeley Glenn; Hunter, Alex and Abigail Stusynski; Colten and Caden Pagnac; Bethany, Payton, Lexie and Kyle Donarski; his siblings: Julian (Linda) Stusynski, Vernon Stusynski, Annette (John) Wawrzyniak, Kenneth (Mary) Stusynski, David (Diane) Stusynski, Lousie (Mark) Szklarski, Josephine (Keith) Johnson, Elledean (Darrin) Moffett, and Monica Bushaw, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ludwig and Alvina (Borowicz) Stusynski. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2017, at Assumption Catholic Church in Florian, MN. Visitation: after 5 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. Rosary and 6:45 p.m. Prayer Service on Friday at Assumption Catholic Church in Florian and one hour before services on Saturday. Interment: Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Florian, MN Online register book: www.duborefuneralhome.com Celebrant: Rev. George Noel, Music by Libby Sobotta and Larissa Lien, Active Bearers: Chris Glenn, Hunter Stusynski, Alex Stusynski, Colten Pagnac, Brent Krantz, Aaron Stusynski. Honorary Bearers: Arctic Cat co-workers