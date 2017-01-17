Yvonne C. Hedlund, 59

A Memorial Service for Yvonne C. Hedlund will be held on Monday, January 23, 2017 at 11:00AM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at a later date.

Yvonne passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at LifeCare Roseau Manor at the age of 59.

Yvonne Carol Hedlund was born June 18, 1957 to Kenny and Caroline (Reistad) Krzoska in International Falls, MN. She graduated from International Falls and began working. She worked various jobs including Boisie, Baby Sitting, Honl’s Bakery, Ben Franklin, Polaris and RJ’s Place for 15 years as the noon time cook. Yvonne and JoAnn were a great team and built the business to a huge success. Whatever the special was, the customer just knew it would be good.

In her spare time Yvonne enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, mowing lawn, flowers, raising chickens, fishing and she loved all animals; especially her special pet Mollie. Yvonne also loved to entertain. She was a member of the Roseau Eagles Aux. #3882, VFW Aux. #8663 and Stafford Lutheran church in Roseau, MN.

Yvonne is survived by her father, Ken Krzoska of Oregon; son, Cody Nelson of International Falls, MN; siblings, Robert (Tammy) Krzoska of International Falls, MN, Sharon (Glenn) Manhausan of International Falls, MN; sisters, Donna (Mike) Baron of International Falls, MN, Connie (Isaac) Urban or Oregon; special friends, JoAnn Burkel and Jon Smebak; grandchildren, Ariel Sehlstrom of Morrhead, MN, Zachary and Claire Wilson of Thief River Falls, MN; special aunt and uncle, Jenny (Leland) Krzoska as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hedlund; mother, Caroline Krzoska; daughter, Jennifer Nelson.