Kids snowmobile races at Karlstad Saturday
KC PRO West will return to Karlstad on Saturday, January 21, for another fun filled, action packed day of kids snowmobile racing. Ice racing begins at 8:30 a.m. with snow lemans racing following.
Races will be held at Moose Park and admission is free to the public.
Children ages 4-12, from across Minnesota and North Dakota, compete on Kitty Cat and 120 snowmobiles in six classes of oval ice racing. Snow lemans racers compete on 120 snowmobiles in eight classes running stock 120 engines all the way up to Champ sleds with Briggs & Stratton 206 engines.
For more details and names of local racers, see this week’s edition of the North Star News!
Posted in Breaking News
January 16, 2017 | 1 Comment »