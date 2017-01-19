State broadband grants will benefit Lake of the Woods School, community

Lake of the Woods School District is among twelve districts across Minnesota to receive grant funding from the State of Minnesota to expand wireless internet access.

The grants were announced last week by Minnesota Lt. Governor Tina Smith and Minnesota Education Commissioner Brenda Cassellius.

A new round of grants to benefit households, businesses and community institutions in Greater Minnesota was announced last week as well.

Sjoberg’s, Inc., and Wikstrom/Wiktel company were also recipients of grant money.

