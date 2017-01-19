The East Grand forks Education Foundation awards $8,468 in grants

The East Grand forks Education Foundation recently awarded $8,468 in grants to teachers in the East Grand Forks school district.

The East Grand Forks Education Foundation is a charitable 501(c)(3) tax deductible non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and enhancing quality education programs for students in the East Grand Forks Public schools. To achieve its purpose, the Foundation reaches out to alumni and community funding through $25 annual memberships, donations and memorials. In our five years of existence, we had granted $81,468 to ISD #595 teachers

The foundation has a website at egfeducationfoundation.org. The next grant application deadline is February 17, 2017