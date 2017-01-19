The East Grand forks Education Foundation awards $8,468 in grants

| | 0
4043070E-B99A-4B1F-AF98-66DF03079CAF

The East Grand forks Education Foundation recently awarded $8,468 in grants to the following ISD #595 teachers. Those pictured left to right are as follows: Principal Jim Torkelson accepting for Jennifer Rose, South Pointe for online teaching program BrainPop; Tricia Fore, South Pointe, Special Education library reading materials; Katie Nelson, New Heights, STEM materials for 2nd graders; Donovan Hanson, Central Middle School, choral music library materials; Tina Haaven, South Pointe, science machine kits; Principal Lon Ellingson accepting for Jared Sanger, Central Middle School & Senior High, VEX Robotics Competition Kit and Morgan Piper-George, Central Middle School, Early Childhood Communications iPads & apps

The East Grand forks Education Foundation recently awarded $8,468 in grants to teachers in the East Grand Forks school district.

The East Grand Forks Education Foundation is a charitable 501(c)(3) tax deductible non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and enhancing quality education programs for students in the East Grand Forks Public schools. To achieve its purpose, the Foundation reaches out to alumni and community funding through $25 annual memberships, donations and memorials. In our five years of existence, we had granted $81,468 to ISD #595 teachers

The foundation has a website at egfeducationfoundation.org. The next grant application deadline is February 17, 2017

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment