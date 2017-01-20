Gary Gene Grund, 79

Gary Gene Grund passed away peacefully on January 14, 2017 after struggling with many health issues at the LakeWood Health Center surrounded by his family at the age of 79.

Gary was born on August 6, 1937 in Pitt, MN to Alton and Albina (Sindelir) Grund. He went to school at the Pitt School and later graduated from Baudette High School in 1955. He and Bonnie (Hooper) were married on December 10, 1955; married by Rev. Herman Frisen at Bonnie’s home in Pitt. Their first home was south of Pitt in the Arnesen’s home, living theire a few months while Gary worked in the woods. Gary worked for a few years in the Iron Range as a heavy machinery operator, before moving back to the Baudette area to work road construction with Halstensgard Construction and later with his uncle, Roger Grund with Grund Construction in the summer and logging in the winter. In the late 1960’s, Gary bought a 450 cat John Deere and did local contracting in resort area. In the early 1970’s, Gary and his brother, Doug started Grund’s Mill and operated until 1988; then he and Bonnie owned and operated Pioneer Timber for many years, having his grandchildren working with them in the later years.

Gary had the gift of gab. He loved the many phone conversations with family and friends. He taught many young people important “life lessons,” and instilling his values to his grandchildren. He will be remembered as an honest, hard-working family man with integrity and humor. He was a member of the Moose Lodge for many years, the Minnesota Timber Producers Association and the past President of the Borderland Timber Association for many years, and was instrumental in legislating the logging industry in Northern Minnesota.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughters, Cynthia (Myles) Robinson, Yvonne (Lee) Hancock and Terri (Kenny) Thompson; brother, Doug (Jean); sister, Gayle (Doug) McCloud; 14 grandchildren, Todd (Sabra), Kristina (Tim), Beau (Alona), Stacie (Robert), Kevin (Lorelei), Jenny (Brian), Joe, Josh (Nicole), Jake, Tara (Josh), Michelle (Chris), Tony and Kyle (Jen); 36 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and former son-in-law, Rod (Laurie). He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Donald; brother, Glen; and granddaughters, Rhonda and Jacqueline.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 20th at 2 PM at the Pitt Community Church in Pitt, MN. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-7 PM with a 6:30 prayer service at Helgeson Funeral Home in Baudette. Interment will be at a later date.

