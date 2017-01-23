Climax-Shelly ISD #592 Climax, MN 56523 Proceedings Monday, November 21, 2016

The Board of Education of Independent School District #592, Climax, Minnesota held their regular meeting on Monday November 21, 2016 at 6:00 pm in the Music Room at the Climax-Shelly School. Brad Erickson called the meeting to order with the following members present: Julie Cakebread, Jon Carlson, Brad Erickson, Kym Grove, Toscha Larson and Bryan Stortroen. James Bowling was not in attendance. Superintendent Bill Walters, K-12 Principal Nancy Newcomb, Beth Rarick, Molly Paulsrud, Brenda Slyt, Amanda from Brady Martz and Brittany Gast were also in attendance. Julie moved Kym seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the Agenda be approved as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Toscha moved Jon seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the minutes of the October 17, 2016 regular meeting are approved as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Communications: Region 1 paperwork if anyone is interested in running for the board of directors. Nancy Newcomb’s letter of resignation. Superintendent’s Report: Health Insurance Bid year, Welcome to our new school board members Beth Rarick and Molly Paulsrud, Possible School Addition, Region I Joint Powers Election. (Bryan, Julie, Toscha, Ronnie and teachers to be on the building committee) Principal Newcomb gave the following report: Veterans Day Assembly went very well, Conferences had a good turnout, Access ports have been installed to increase WIFI coverage in the building, Chrome Books have arrived. Athletic Director Report-Fall athletic banquets both went very well. Both girls and boys basketball has started. Winter activities are in full swing. Bryan moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that payment totaling $40,936.05 be authorized by the following checks #48894 to #48951 for regular monthly bills be approved and that end of the month bills totaling $23,374.55 for checks #48873 to check #48893 also be approved. There were no voided checks. Wire transfers totaled $58,570.17 for the month. The student activity account was also reviewed. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Bryan moved Julie seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to accept the Treasurer’s Report as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. OLD BUSINESS – NONE NEW BUSINESS Toscha moved second by Bryan: BE IT RESOLVED to approve the contract for Isabel Rhen as middle school special education teacher starting in November of the 2016-2017 school year. Motion passed by unanimous vote Jon Moved seconded by Kym BE IT RESOLVED to approve the auditors report as presented by Brady Martz from the 2015-2016 school year. Motion passed by unanimous vote Jon Moved seconded by James BE IT RESOLVED to approve the resignation of building principal Nancy Newcomb at the end of the 2016-2017 school year. Motion passed by unanimous vote Kym moved second by Toscha the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to adjourn the meeting at 7:13p.m. Motion passed by unanimous vote. The December meeting is scheduled for Monday December 19th at 6:00 pm and will include an agenda item to review the 2015-16 budget and certified tax levy. (Truth and Taxation) Respectfully submitted, Julie Cakebread, Clerk (January 25, 2017)