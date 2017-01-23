Eleanor “Lori” Gust (Kasprick), 89, joined our Lord January 19, 2017 at Pioneer Memorial Care Center in Erskine, Minnesota.

Lori was born on December 10, 1927 the daughter of Frank and Minnie (Pietrzak) Kasprick. She was one of nine children and grew up on a farm in the Big Woods, MN area.

Lori married Rudolph Gust on November 19, 1946. She loved the outdoors, flowers, plants, trees, and nature. Above all, she loved her family. Lori never complained and made the best of any situation given to her. She said the rosary at least once a day and thanked the Lord for all she did have.

Survivors are sons Laurence “Larry” (Tammy), Mark, and Timothy “Tim” (Jean) all of Grand Forks; daughters, Jeanine (Brian) Purcell, East Grand Forks and Debra (Warren) Lykken, Grand Forks; sisters, Lorraine (Richard) Deschene, Argyle; Elaine Koenen, Fargo; Diane (Norbert) Bravo, Iowa; and Darlyne (Phil) Dahl, Dilworth; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by a son, Michael; daughter, Candace Boese; three sisters, Tillie, Steffie, and Frances and a brother, Ernest.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 23, 2017, at Amundson Funeral Home 2975 S. 42nd St. Grand Forks, ND.

Visitation: One hour prior to the service.

Inurnment: (Later Spring) Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN.

