Estate of Agnes J. Gooden

STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF POLK NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 60-PR-17-117 In Re: Estate of NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR Agnes J. Gooden HEARING ON PETITION FOR aka Agnes Gooden DETERMINATION OF aka Aggie J. Gooden, DESCENT, MULTIPLE Decedent. DECEDENTS Robert Gooden has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent (Intestate). It is Ordered that on February 22, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 816 Marin Ave., Crookston, Minnesota 56716, on this Petition. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The Petition requests the Court determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled. Any objections to the Petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the Petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition will be granted. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: X Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing. 0 Serving a copy of this Notice and Order personally on at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing. BY THE COURT Dated: January 20, 2017 /S/ Judge of District Court Dated: January 20, 2017 /S/ Court Administrator NEIL LAW FIRM, P.C. Nicholas S. Stromsodt MN# 0394882 418 3rd Street NW P.O. Box 477 East Grand Forks, MN 56721 Telephone: (218) 773-0808 Facsimile: (218) 773-2355 e-mail: nick@egflaw.com (January 25 & February 1, 2017)