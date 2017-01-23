Helen Nisbet, 93, of East Grand Forks, MN died Sunday, January 22, 2017 at the Riverview Hospital, Crookston, MN.

Helen Elizabeth Nisbet was born March 27, 1923 in Mallory, MN, the daughter of William and Eva (McDonald) Nisbet. She grew up in Mallory, MN and attended rural school there. She graduated from the Northwest School of Agriculture, Crookston, MN in 1941. She worked at Cooper Studios in Grand Forks for a short time before moving to Portland, OR in 1942. Helen spent the majority of her adult life in Portland, first working at a Standard gas station during the war. Following the war, she spent the rest of her working career in retail sales for Sandy’s Cameras until her retirement in 1982, at which time she moved back to East Grand Forks to be near her family. Helen loved country living, spending much of her time outdoors feeding the birds, nurturing her plants and keeping the yard manicured. If she wasn’t in her yard, you most likely would find her at the Nisbet Cemetery where she was happily riding the John Deere mower and caretaking the grounds until she was no longer able at the age of 88.

Helen is survived by sister-in-law, Betty Nisbet and nieces and nephews, Gerald (Joyce) Roberts, Doug (Patti) Peterson, Marjorie (Lynn) Stauss, Delores (Paul) Meland, Bill (Nancy) Nisbet, all of East Grand Forks, JoAnne (Tony) Johnson of Ruether Glenn, VA, Dori (Jerry) Bertilson of LaCrescent, MN, Lori (Tom) Breidenbach of Maple Grove, MN and Joan Nisbet of Univeristy Place, WA, as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Jean Roberts and Myrtle Peterson, one brother Herbert Nisbet and nephew Roy Nisbet.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Nisbet Cemetery Association.

Funeral Services: 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Mendenhall Presbyterian Church, East Grand Forks, MN

Visitation: One hour prior to the service at Mendenhall Presbyterian Church, East Grand Forks, MN

Interment: Nisbet Cemetery, East Grand Forks in the spring.

