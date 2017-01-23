LaVerne (Meyers) Von Rueden, 88, Valley Eldercare Center, died Tuesday, January 17, 2017 in Altru Hospital, Grand Forks.

LaVerne was born June 22, 1928 in the farm house of Albert and Alice (Miller) Meyers four miles west of Thompson. She attended Allendale Country School and graduated from Thompson High School in 1947. LaVerne married Edward Von Rueden December 28, 1950 at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Grand Forks, ND.

LaVerne worked at Herberger’s and Red River National Bank, she also cared for her many grandchildren. She loved music, dancing, and being with her family for gatherings. LaVerne loved gardening and taking care of her flowers at her home in East Grand Forks.

LaVerne is survived by her four children Michael (Candy) Von Rueden, Erskine, MN, LoAnn (Ronnie) Larsen, Niagara, ND, Jana (Douglas) Rosenkranz, Fargo, ND, and Jeffry (finance Deann) Von Rueden, Fargo, ND. LaVerne has many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is also survived by brother-in-laws Robert Staveteig and David (Maureen) Sandell, sister-in-law Shirley Von Rueden.

She is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Alice (Miller) Meyers, husband Edward, son Randy (Cheryl) Von Rueden, daughter Julie (Kent) Feil, sisters, Lila Loun, Mary Ann Staveteig, and Beverly Adams.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday , January 22, 2017 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St NW, East Grand Forks, Minnesota. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday also in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Inurnment will be in the spring in Memorial Park South Cemetery, Grand Forks. Arrangements are with Amundson Funeral Home, 2975 S. 42nd St., Grand Forks. ND. Online guestbook is available at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com