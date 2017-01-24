Margaret Sullivan, 100

Margaret Sullivan of East Grand Forks, MN died Monday, January 23, 2017 in Valley Memorial Home Eldercare.

Margaret Olive Raymond was born February 9, 1916 in Arvilla, ND the daughter of George and Olga (Dahl) Raymond Sr. She was a lifelong member of Mendenhall and graduated from East Grand Forks Central High School in 1934. Margaret married “Snooks” Sullivan in 1939. They resided in East Grand Forks where Snooks taught and coached High School Athletics and she worked in retail at Home of Economy in Grand Forks, ND. She was active in the L’ Etudier Study Club, Eastern Star and several bridge clubs.

Margaret’s first priority was always her family. She loved decorating for the Holidays and hosting family dinners. She was an avid sports fan attending both High School and UND games since the 1930’s. In the fall of 2009, the UND Sioux Booster’s Club honored her for her many years of enthusiastic love of Sioux Sports.

Margaret is survived by her daughters, Raanne (Gene) Wavra and Rita (Ted) Pond; daughter-in-law, Diane Sullivan and nephew Dennis J. Sullivan whom she also lovingly raised; grandsons, Sean and Casey Sullivan and granddaughter Mary Beth Pesch; five great-grandchildren, Katie Pesch, Joseph, Grant, Ryan and Kathryn Sullivan; numerous wonderful nieces and nephews.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Snooks Sullivan on November 26, 2006; son, Pat “Sully” Sullivan and granddaughter, Michelle Zeleny. Also two sisters, Jean Kiesau and identical twin sister, Margaretta Hambrecht and her six Raymond brothers; identical twins Gerald and George, Pershing, Earl, Dwayne, Calvin and their spouses.

Memorials may be given to Mendenhall Presbyterian Church or to Altru Hospice.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 28, 2017 in Mendenhall Presbyterian Church, 528 10th St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One Hour Prior Funeral Service on Saturday, January 28, 2017 in Mendenhall Presbyterian Church.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery ~ Grand Forks, ND.

