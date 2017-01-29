Joyce Emily Berggren (Groth), 90, was called home to be with the Lord on January 19, 2017 at Lakewood Care Center in Baudette, Minnesota where she lived and was lovingly cared for by the staff during the past three years. Joyce was born November 26, 1926 in Lisbon, North Dakota to Herbert and Bessie Groth. She had 7 siblings, whom she loved dearly, all of which preceded in her in death. Joyce graduated from high school in Enderlin, North Dakota. After graduation she spent the war years in the Pentagon secretarial pool in Washington D.C. Upon return to Enderlin Joyce met, courted and married a young outdoorsman named Russell Donald Berggren. After marrying on July 23, 1949 they operated a dry cleaning business in Enderlin for two years. During a fishing vacation on Lake of the Woods they befriended and ultimately purchased, (August 1951), the property of a retiring commercial fisherman, Aaron Hoover at Long Point . While following Russell’s outdoor ambitions they went on to build their own dreams of owning a fishing resort and raising a family. That began the legacy of Long Point Resort.

Following Russell’s death on July 18, 1982 at the age of 59 Joyce was left with running the resort and raising her family. A resort life that found her changing cabin sheets, taking fish house reservations and setting an occasional person straight until the age of 85. She was a strong, hard working woman that was admired and respected for the “pistol” that she was. The resort was a large part of her life and she appreciated everyone that visited there.

Joyce enjoyed family and friends, an endless cup of coffee, a smoldering cigarette, fresh walleye, grocery line magazines, bargain shopping and drinking from a disguised cup filled with EJ Brandy underneath the basement bar. In addition we all were blessed to learn many life lessons from Joyce. Among them, never throw away anything because you can always use it for something else, there is nothing wrong with leaches and night crawlers being right next to the milk jug in the refrigerator, and always check your store receipts because ” those suckers are always making mistakes.”

Throughout the years time had a way of softening who Joyce was. While continuing to remain somewhat persuasive with her opinions she had a unique way of being kind hearted and showing her love to those around her. She loved her children very much. She appreciated everything that they did for her. Seeing her family grow was so important. Looking at the faces of her grandchildren made her smile, holding her great-grandchildren filled her heart with unspeakable joy. No one ever outgrew the hugs of Joyce Berggren’s arms.

God has Joyce in His keeping through the promise of baptism; we have Joyce forever in our hearts.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Russell. Survived by their six children and spouses, Karen Wimpfheimer, Barry Berggren, Thomas Berggren and Gail, Timothy Berggren, Russell Jr. Berggren, Kelly Berggren and Julie. Ten grandchildren and spouses, Cory Wimpfheimer and Shauna, Erica Vatnsdal and Neal, Alyse Berggren, Ian Berggren, Taylor Berggren, Laura Berggren, Connor Berggren, Hudson Berggren, Brooklyn Berggren, Ryker Berggren. Six great grandchildren, Jaustyn Dahl, Zairyn and Whylin Wimpfheimer, Allyson, Brieta, and Ivy Vatnsdal ; and many other loving family and friends.

A life so incredibly lived

deserves to be incredibly remembered.

A graveside service is pending and staying true to Joyce’s wishes, who never liked 20 below weather and occasionally expressed that she had wished the resort was in Florida, our family invites all to celebrate Joyce’s storied life on June 3rd, 2017 at Long Point Resort. Please mark your calendars. Additional details to follow.