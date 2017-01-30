Annual Kittson County Crop Day held at Hallock

The annual Kittson County Crop Improvement Association Crop Show and Educational Day was held Thursday, January 19, at the City Hall in Hallock.

City Hall was filled with farmers attending to hear speakers and visit with vendors on topics pertaining to crop production.

One of the speakers was Bruce Kleven, MAWG (Minn. Association of Wheat Growers) Lobbyist, who gave a state legislative report on this past year, as well as some possibilities for the upcoming legislative session.

Kleven also led the audience in a round of applause for retired Senator Leroy Stumpf, who was in attendance at the Crop Improvement Day. Stumpf retired his senate run last year, after serving in the legislature for 36 years.

