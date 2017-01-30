City of Williams, MN Ordinance #68
ORDINANCE NO. 68
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF WILLIAMS , MINNESOTA, AMENDING
CITY ORDINANCE NO 14 ENTITLED “AS AMENDED BY ORDINANCE NO.
46 ESTABLISHING A MUNICIPAL LIQUOR DISPENSERY AND PROVIDING
REGULATIONS THEREOF”
The City Council of the City of Williams , Minnesota, does ordain that Section 4
and Sect ion 7 of the above mentioned Ordinance shall be amended to read as
fo llows:
SECTION 4. The mayor of the city council shall appoint, subject to the approval
of the council, a liquor commission consisting of two or more persons, two who
shall be members of the council and including but not limited to the Liquor
Store manager and/or city clerk . Said commission shall make regulations for the
purchase and sale of liquors as they deem proper .
SECTI ON 7. HOURS OF OPERATION. No on-sale shall be made before 8:00 a.m.
on any day or after 2:00 a.m. on any day, except that the Council may give
special permi ssion to have the closing hour coincide with state regulation . No
off- sale shall be made before 8:00 a.m. or after 10:00 p.m. of any day. The
muni cipal liquor store and dispensery shall be allowed to be open on Sundays.
No off- sale shall be made on New Year’s Day, January 1; Thanksgiving Day; or
Christ mas Day, December 25; or after 8:00 p.m. on December 24th .
This amendme nt t o the ordi nance shall t ake effect and be in f ull for ce after its
passage and publicatio n.
Dated t his .lJ. day of:f ol\u.A<‘:1, 2017.
Apr il Stavig, Mayor
AITEST:
