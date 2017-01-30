City of Williams, MN Ordinance #68

ORDINANCE NO. 68

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF WILLIAMS , MINNESOTA, AMENDING

CITY ORDINANCE NO 14 ENTITLED “AS AMENDED BY ORDINANCE NO.

46 ESTABLISHING A MUNICIPAL LIQUOR DISPENSERY AND PROVIDING

REGULATIONS THEREOF”

The City Council of the City of Williams , Minnesota, does ordain that Section 4

and Sect ion 7 of the above mentioned Ordinance shall be amended to read as

fo llows:

SECTION 4. The mayor of the city council shall appoint, subject to the approval

of the council, a liquor commission consisting of two or more persons, two who

shall be members of the council and including but not limited to the Liquor

Store manager and/or city clerk . Said commission shall make regulations for the

purchase and sale of liquors as they deem proper .

SECTI ON 7. HOURS OF OPERATION. No on-sale shall be made before 8:00 a.m.

on any day or after 2:00 a.m. on any day, except that the Council may give

special permi ssion to have the closing hour coincide with state regulation . No

off- sale shall be made before 8:00 a.m. or after 10:00 p.m. of any day. The

muni cipal liquor store and dispensery shall be allowed to be open on Sundays.

No off- sale shall be made on New Year’s Day, January 1; Thanksgiving Day; or

Christ mas Day, December 25; or after 8:00 p.m. on December 24th .

This amendme nt t o the ordi nance shall t ake effect and be in f ull for ce after its

passage and publicatio n.

Apr il Stavig, Mayor

AITEST:

