Eugene “Gene” John Wavra, 74

Eugene “Gene” John Wavra, age 74, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2017, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Gene was born on October 23, 1942, in Grand Forks, ND, the son of the late William and Ludmilla (Kotrba) Wavra. He was raised in East Grand Forks, MN, and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1960. He served 2 years in the Army National Guard. On December 1, 1984 he was united in marriage to Raanne Sullivan in Mendenhall Presbyterian Church in East Grand Forks, MN. During his career, he worked as a finished carpenter in the construction business with his dad and brother and then with Wood Products until his retirement in 2006.

Gene loved his vacations in Mexico, houseboat trips, weekends with friends in Bemidji, VFW lunches with the fellows, the First Cousins’ Reunions at Cass and Leech lakes, birthday celebrations and sporting events with his children and grandchildren, and feeding and being entertained by his “wildlife friends” in the backyard.

Gene is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Raanne Wavra of East Grand Forks, MN; son, Darrin (Jinell) Wavra of Grand Forks, ND; daughter, Kristi (Eric) McWalter of East Grand Forks, MN; stepdaughter, Mary Beth Zeleny of East Grand Forks, MN; grandson, Jacob Wavra; granddaughters, Halle and Makenzie Wavra and Lillie Ann Stallmo; step-granddaughters, Katie Pesch and Mariah and Abby McWalter; brother, Ron (Kathy) Wavra of East Grand Forks, MN; uncle Don (Florence) Kotrba; aunt, Dorthy Kotrba; and nephews, Mike, Craig (Deanne), Brian (Kelly), and Kent (Holly), as well as their children. He is also survived by numerous cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, several aunts and uncles, and stepdaughter, Michelle Zeleny.

Memorials may be given to Sacred Heart or to East Grand Forks, MN, VFW Post #3817.

Celebration of Life: 2:00 pm ~ Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Mendenhall Presbyterian Church in East Grand Forks, MN, with a visitation time 1 hour before.

Visitation: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm ~ Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Mendenhall Presbyterian Church in East Grand Forks, MN, with a prayer service at 6:30 pm.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota