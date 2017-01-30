Joyce Adeline Riddick



Joyce passed away on New Year’s Eve surrounded by her family and was at peace. Born in Roosevelt Minnesota she was the fifth child of Alfred and Julia Norquist. She graduated High School in 1947 and was the valedictorian of her class. She met her husband Robert (Bob) in Roosevelt and they married in 1948 and started a family that would grow to three children.

In the spring of 1960 the family moved to Modesto California to start a new life. Joyce’s first job was as a press operator at Hi-Grade cleaners on Yosemite Avenue. She eventually went to work for Tri-Valley growers and retired from there. Her work outfit was always neatly pressed and she was proud to go to work.

She took great happiness in her home on Tokay Avenue. Many family projects were taken on over the years: painting, landscaping, refinishing of hardwood floors; all jobs done as extended family projects. For over 55 years she loved and cherished her home. Joyce also baked, canned, and cooked wonderful things. She prepared many Scandinavian delicacies. The coffee pot was always on. Her artesian skills were evident in the fine weaving, sewing, and other art projects.

Joyce Riddick was an active volunteer and supported many organizations with her time: Interfaith Ministries, Casa de Modesto, Sierra Club, Audubon Society, American Cancer Society, and Emanuel Lutheran Church.

She is survived by son Robert (Janice) of Visalia, CA; daughter Rundi Johnson (Bruce and step son Travis) of Oakdale, CA; son Jeff (Irene) of Lodi, CA; granddaughter Katie of San Francisco, CA; grandson Miles of Santa Cruz, CA; sister Harriett Anderson of Modesto, CA, and brother Gale Norquist of Roosevelt, Minn.

Interment will be with Husband Bob at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella, CA. As your birthday is here, we want to thank you for the gifts of love, hard work, and craftsmanship in all things. Happy Birthday Mom!

In lieu of flowers donations may be offered to Emanuel Lutheran Church.

Celebration honoring Joyce Riddick: February 4, 2017, 11:30 am at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 324 College Avenue, Modesto, CA 95350.