Joyce M. Piker, 88

Joyce M. Piker, age 88 of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Thursday, January 26th, 2017 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Joyce Marylin Piker was born on January 5, 1929 in Oslo, MN, the daughter of George and Matilda Mykleby. Joyce was raised and attended country school near Oslo, MN. On April 23, 1949 she was united in marriage to Vernon Piker in Crookston, MN. They made their home in East Grand Forks where she worked at the Old Dutch Potato Chip Factory in the late 1950’s to the early 1960’s. For the most part, she was the best wife, home maker, and mother there could be. Joyce was very active in Mendenhall Presbyterian Church. Throughout her life, she loved to dance, bowl, golf and play cards.

Loving family members that survive Joyce include her daughter, LaVonne (Kevin) Mael of Federal Way, WA; 2 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Frederick of Minneapolis, MN; and adopted daughters, LuAnn Storbakken of Grand Forks, ND and Carol Durbin of Mentor MN. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon Piker; grandson Jason Warren; sisters, Mavis and Gladys; brothers, Boyd, Eugene and infant brothers, Orville and Robert; and her very close friend, Darlene Gust.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 in Mendenhall Presbyterian Church, 528 10th St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One hour prior Funeral Service on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 in Mendenhall Presbyterian Church.

Interment: Tabor Presbyterian Cemetery, Tabor, MN in the spring

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota