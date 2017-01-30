Lake of the Woods County Commissioner Proceedings

Commissioner Proceedings

Organizational Meeting

January 10, 2017

pursuant to MN. Statute 331A.01, subd. 10

the published material is only a summary and the full text is available for public inspection

at the lake of the woods county auditor/treasurers’ office

or by standard mail or electronic mail or lake of the woods county

website –www.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us

The Lake of the Woods County Board met on Tuesday, January10, 2016, in the Commissioners’ Room in the Lake of the Woods County Government Center for their 2017 Organizational Meeting. (Original date was scheduled for 01-03-2017, but cancelled due to weather).

Call to Order-County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson called the meeting to order at 9:03 a.m. and led the Pledge of Allegiance with the following members present: Commissioners Ed Arnesen, Jon Waibel, James “Buck” Nordlof, Cody Hasbargen, and Ken Moorman. Also present were: County Attorney, James Austad, Linwood “Woody” Fiala, and Deputy Auditor/Treasurer, Janet Rudd.

Swearing in Ceremony-County Recorder, Susan Ney swore in Commissioner Ed Arnesen, for his term beginning January 3, 2017. Commissioner Waibel and Hasbargen were sworn in earlier by County Recorder, Susan Ney.

Election of Chair and Vice Chair –County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson called for nominations for Chair for Lake of the Woods County Board for the year 2017. Commissioner Moorman nominated Commissioner Nordlof with Commissioner Waibel seconding the nomination. County Auditor/Treasurer called for nominations two more times.

Chair-Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously close the nominations for Chair.

County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson called for a roll call for Commissioner Nordlof for Chair. Roll call carried as follows: All in favor: Commissioners, Waibel, Hasbargen, Arnesen, Moorman, and Nordlof. Against: None. Commissioner Nordlof assumed the position of Chair of the Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners for 2017.

Vice – Chair-Chairman Nordlof called for nominations for the position of Vice-Chair for the year 2017. Commissioner Moorman nominated Commissioner Arnesen for Vice-Chair for Lake of the Woods County Board with Commissioner Hasbargen seconding the nomination. Chairman Nordlof called for nominations two more times. Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to close the nominations for Vice-Chair. Chairman

Chairman Nordlof called for a roll call for Commissioner Arnesen for Vice- Chair. Roll call carried as follows: All in favor: Commissioners, Waibel, Hasbargen, Arnesen, Moorman, and Nordlof. Against: None. Commissioner Arnesen assumed the position of Vice- Chair of the Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners for 2017.

Approval of Agenda-Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the agenda as follows: to be added to the Regular meeting following the organizational meeting: HR Mandatory Training, Human Resources- introduction of newly hire Human Resource Director, Cell phone stipend, compensation study, personnel policy update, personnel update, Maintenance, 2016 Audit Engagement letter, State Auditor Review-2015, lost warrant.

County Auditor/treasurer-OFFICIAL COUNTY NEWS PAPER

BID-OPENING

Chairman Nordlof called for the bid opening at 9:20 a.m. for the Official Legal newspaper for the year 2017. Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen to designate the Northern Light Region as the Official Legal newspaper for the year 2017 and to award the first publication of the annual financial statement, the first and second publication of the delinquent tax list and all other legal publishing to the Northern Light Region. Lake of the Woods County

Bid Tabulation

Legal Publishing

Year 2017

January 10, 2017

Per Standard Advertising Unit

Financial Statement Delinquent Tax List All Other Publications

1st Publ. 2nd Publ 1st Publ 2nd Publ

Northern Light Region

PO Box 1134 6.00 6.00 6.00 6.00 6.00 6.00

Baudette, MN 56623

218-634-2700

Award To:

Official Legal Newspaper Northern Light Region

1st Publ/Financial Stmnt 6.00

2nd Publ/Financial Stmnt If applicable 6.00 N/A

1st Delinq Tax List 6.00

2nd Delinq Tax List 6.00

All Other 6.00

Signature Cards-County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson met with the board requesting authorization for signature for signatures card for account numbers 3908.

Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to authorize County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson and Chairman Nordlof to sign the Wells Fargo signature card for account number 3908.

COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURER-Official Depositories

County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson met with the board requesting approval for the designation of official depositories of county funds for the year 2017. Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to designate the following institutions as Official Depositories of county funds for the year 2017:

1. Wells Fargo, Baudette Branch 2. RiverWood Bank- Baudette Branch 3. Border State Bank, Baudette Branch 4. Multi Bank Security’s

It was further moved to designate Wells Fargo Minneapolis, as the official safekeeping Institution for Lake of the Woods County.

Elected Officials – Minimum Salaries-County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson presented the 2017 Minimum Salaries for Elected Officials to the board for approval.

The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Moorman and moved for adoption: Resolution For Establishing Minimum Salaries for Elective Offices-Resolution No. 2017-01-01

WHEREAS, M.S. 388.18, Subd. 1, et seq., M.S. 384.151, Subd. 1, et seq., M.S. 386.015, Subd. 1, et seq., M.S. 387.20, Subd. 1, et seq., and M.S. 385.373, Subd. 1, et seq. requires the County Board, at the January meeting prior to the first date on which applicants may file for County elective offices, to establish minimum annual salaries to be paid to the respective office holders at the term next following; THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the following statutory minimum annual salaries are hereby established for county elective offices for the term beginning in January of the year 2017:

County Attorney:$4,000

County Auditor/Treasurer:$4,000

County Recorder:$4,000

County Sheriff:$4,000

The motion was seconded by Commissioner Arnesen and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried.

RECESS-The meeting was called to recess at 11:05 a.m. and reconvened at 11:10 a.m. as follows:

COUNTY ASSESSOR-County Recorder, Susan Ney swore in County Assessor, MaryJo Otten as Lake of the Woods County Assessor, (as approved on September 27, 2016 meeting- Motion was made by Commissioner Hanson, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to appoint Mary Jo Otten as Lake of the Woods County Assessor for another term beginning January 1, 2017 thru December 31, 2020.)

APPROVAL OF 2017 COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the following Committee Appointments for 2017. (Which are on file in the Auditor/Treasurers Office)

January 10, 2017 Regular Meeting

MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR

Furnace Issues-Maintenance Supervisor, Peder Hovland met with the board to discuss the furnace issues at the Government Center, Peder informed the board that the furnace that heats the Attorney, Courts, Law Library and Jury room has gone down and is not operational. He presented quotes from Trane, which is listed with the State of Minnesota purchasing vendors, which changes the requirements on going out for bids. The board reviewed and discussed all options presented. Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to replace the furnace systems for the County Government Center in the amount of $371,325.00 from the building fund.

HUMAN RESOURCE-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve a cell phone stipend for Human Resource Director, Savanna Slick, in the amount of $60.00 per month.

Policy Manual-Human Resource Director, Karen Ose informed the board that the county’s draft policy manual is ready to be reviewed by MRA.

MIS-Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve a grade adjustment for GIS Specialist to grade 12, step 10, $24.61 per hour , points 283, effective January 1, 2017.

FURNACE ISSUES-Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Moorman, and carried unanimously to approve $150,000 for down payment for the mobilization fee of the contract price for the replacement of the furnaces in the Government Center and authorize County Auditor/Treasurer to pay by auditors warrant.

SOCIAL SERVICES- Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Arnesen and carried unanimously to approve the claims as follows: Commissioner’s Warrants $7,311.52, Commissioner’s Warrants $1,264.83, Commissioner’s Warrants $3,417.72, Commissioner’s Warrants $367.27.

Range Mental Health Center-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the purchase of service with Range Mental Health Center for detoxification service, effective January 1, 2017 thru December 31, 2017, or until renewal agreement is fully executed and authorize Social Service Amy Ballard and County Attorney to sign.

AMEND AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to amend the agenda and add approval of December 29, 2016 minutes.

AUDITOR/TREASURER-Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the December 29, 2016 minutes.

EDA APPOINTMENTS-County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson met with the board requesting approval to re-appoint EDA members.

Resolution

The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Waibel and moved for adoption:

Re-Appointment of Terms of the economic development authority

Resolution Number 17-01- 02

Whereas; Lake of the Woods County Board, pursuant to MN Statute §469.093, Subd.1 has provided a public notice and conducted a public hearing on September 14, 2010 to consider the creation of an Economic Development Authority and adopted the Enabling Resolution creating the same; and Whereas; the County Board of Commissioners of the County of Lake of the Woods adopted the following: The EDA shall consist of a governing body of nine (9) members, as per the adopted Enabling Resolution, of which: Five (5) Sitting Commissioners, Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners

Four (4) Members shall be nominated by the following organizations and appointed by the County Board: Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) to recommend appointment From either Chambers of Commerce to recommend appointment Lake of the Woods Tourism to recommend appointment City of Baudette to recommend appointment The Board Members and terms are established as follows:

Term Length Board Member Term Expires Representing

6 Year Brock Stebacken 12/31/2017 City of Baudette

6 Year James “Buck”Nordlof 12/31/2017 County Board District 1

6 Year Jeff Bauers 12/31/2018 IDC

3 Year Mike Kensella 12/31/2018 Tourism Board

6 Year Ed Arnesen 12/31/2019 County Board District 5

6 Year Jon Waibel 12/31/2019 County Board District 4

6 Year Stuart Noble 12/31/2020 Chamber of Commerce

5 Year Cody Hasbargen 12/31/2021 County Board District 2

6 Year Ken Moorman 12/31/2016 County Board District 3

Whereas; one board member term expiring on December 31, 2016 and two board member to be replaced who’s terms only expire on December 31, 2019, and 2021: Now Therefore, Be It Resolved; that the County Board of Commissioners of the County of Lake of the Woods hereby appoints the following three board members for a term of 3 years, 5 years and 6 years;

Term LengthBoard MemberTerm ExpiresRepresenting

3 YearJohn Waibel12/31/2019County Commissioner #4

5 Year Cody Hasbargen 12/31/2021 County Commissioner #2

6 YearKen Moorman12/31/2022County Commissioner #3

The resolution was seconded by Commissioner Arnesen and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried.

Cartway Hearing-County Auditor, Lorene Hanson met with the board informing the board that the Byron Tviet Attorney, Nora Crompton requested to terminate the petition for the Byron Tviet Cartway and will re-file a new petition.

Affidavit of Lost Warrant-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the application and affidavit for lost warrant for Sanford Health System dated September 30, 2016 for $9,167.00 without furnishing indemnifying bond.

Audit Engagement Letter-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Arnesen and carried unanimously to enter into a service agreement with Hoffman Philipp & Knutson PLLC for year-end audit for 2016 and authorize Chairman Nordlof and County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson to sign.

Closing of County Government on January 3, 2017 –County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson met with the board to inform them that AMC recommends that the County Board of Commissioners pass a resolution in regards to the closing of the County Government on January 3, 2017 due to the snow storm.

Resolution-The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously the following resolution:

Resolution No. 07-01-03

COUNTY OFFICES CLOSING

WHEREAS, on January 3, 2017 Lake of the Woods County Officials closed the County Government down for all non-essential employees at 12:00 p.m. due to winter storm conditions,

WHEREAS, pursuant to MN Statute 373.052, allows county government to retroactively approve the closing of a business day at its next succeeding meeting, NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners approves the closing of Lake of the Woods County Government, for all non-essential employees.

COUNTY ATTORNEY-County Attorney, James Austad met with the board to discuss the mandatory meeting that is scheduled for February 14, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. for all Department Heads and Supervisors and Commissioners. The consensus of the board was that County Attorney; James Austad contacts all individuals that are required to take this course.

4-HORSE CLUB –Jen Strohl, from the 4-Horse Club met with the board to discuss financial assistance with the Horse Arena. Commissioner Arnesen commented that he will check with Public Works Director and follow up on the plan on the ditch and the cost before he could make any final decisions.

–AUDITOR/TREASURER

Claims

Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the county as follows:

WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION

Warrants Approved On 1/10/2017 For Payment 1/13/2017

Vendor Name Amount

Cenex Co-Op Services, Inc. 5,392.49

Code 4 Services LLC 8,948.79

Computer Professionals Unlimited Inc 3,310.00

Emergency Communications Network, LLC 7,500.00

Howard’s Oil Company 4,128.86

Kustom Signals, Inc 2,667.47

LOW Soil & Water Cons. Dist. 101,188.00

Mar-Kit Landfill 10,010.50

Mn Assn Of Counties 3,934.00

Mn Counties Computer Co-Op 12,135.56

MN Counties Intergovernmental Trust 129,610.00

Mn Dept Of Transp 6,429.06

Mn Rural Counties Caucus 2,100.00

St. Louis County Auditor 2,000.00

University of North Dakota 9,062.13

Valley Med Flight, Inc 16,092.50

Voyageurs Comtronics, Inc 2,640.00

Woody’s Service 3,263.19

Xerox Business Services LLC 5,776.00

50 Payments less than 2000 20,474.81

Final Total: 356,663.36

Revenue $239,838.62

Road & Bridge $ 82,404.65

Co. Develp $ 2,000.00

Solid Waste $ 31,378.88

EDA $ 1,041.21

356,663.36

Further moved to authorize the payment of the following auditor warrants:

December 30, 2016 $ 997.72

December 30, 2016 $ 3,989.80

December 30, 2016 $ 95,328.64

January 4, 2017 $108,945.91

$209,262.07

The meeting was called to recess at 12:09 p.m. and reconvened at 1:10 p.m.

LAND AND WATER PLANNING-Land and Water Director, Josh Stromlund met with the board and presented a Conditional Use Permit for Michael Edin, NWA Service for a Conditional Use Permit as required by Section 401-C of the Lake of the Woods County Zoning Ordinance, to allow the applicant to conduct a commercial business consisting of building construction in a R2 -Rural Residential District. Josh informed the board that the Planning Commission recommends for approval.

Motion

Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the Conditional Use Permit for Michael Edin (NWA Services) to conduct a commercial business consisting of building construction in a R2 Rural Residential District.

Risk Mapping, Assessment, and Planning (Risk Map)-Land and Water Planning Director updated the board on the Letter that the county received from U.S. Department of Homeland Security in regards to the Risk Mapping, Assessment, and Planning, Josh explained that they are just updating to digital maps.

County Ditch Records-Land and Water Planning Director informed the board that the county’s scanner is not working for the larger ditch documents and received a quote from SandPieper Design in the amount of $900 to scan and merge records. Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to authorize Land and Water Planning Director, Josh Stromlund to have SandPieper Design scan the remaining ditch documents in the amount of $900.00.

Other Topics Discussed-Gun Range- Land transfer, Sexual Assault Claims- destination of agency to handle bills/claims, and then forward to Attorney and create victim emergency account, per Statute.

CORRESPONDENCE-The board acknowledged the following correspondence: L/W Heath Care Foundation- file of life and MRC- Wetland Replacement.

RECESS-With no further business before the board, Chairman Nordlof called the meeting to recess at 1:46 p.m.

ATTEST: APPROVED:

______________________ ____________________________

County Auditor/Treasurer Chairman of the Board

Lorene Hanson Ken Moorman