Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

Resorts moving around to stay on walleyes. Another great fishing week. Warm weather and a lot of fish. Most catching in 29-31 ft with glow red, chartreuse, pink and gold with a rattle on jigging spoons tipped with minnow head or tail. Dead stick plain hook and live minnow or smaller jigs. Walleye and sauger mix with a jumbo perch, eelpout and sturgeon as well. Electronics improving catch rate as fish are following jigs 4-5 feet off bottom to strike. 20″+ of ice on the lake in most areas along with only 3-6″ of snow. Ice roads allowing full sized vehicles.

The Rainy River has had a great morning and evening bite but lots of slush on the ice right now. Know the river or use a resort or guide for safety. The snowmobile trail is staked from Wheeler’s Point to Baudette on the river. Do not deviate from trail unless you are familiar with ice conditions.

Great fishing continues up at the NW Angle. 20+ inches of ice on ice roads traveled by resorts in good shape. Resorts are fishing in 21-29 feet of water with a nice walleye, sauger, and perch bite. Best colors include glow red, silver, pink, green and gold. Slab crappies in good numbers being caught in Ontario in 28-34′. Crappies caught in 25′ or greater have high mortality rate, thus keep up to limit and move on to another species. Work through resorts and stay on ice road. Resorts and ice fishing reservations at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging. Check out the Lake of the Woods Tourism Facebook page www.facebook.com/lakeofthewoodsmn for day to day reports.