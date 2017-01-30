NOTICE OF CARTWAY HEARING/LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP/LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners, acting in lieu of a town board, will conduct a public hearing on the 28th day of February, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. at the Lake of the Woods County Government Center, in the Commissioners Room located at 206 8th Ave SE, Baudette, MN for the purpose of considering and acting upon a petition it received calling for the establishment of a Cartway. The description of the proposed cartway is: Government Lots Two (2) and Three (3); and Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SE1/4NW1/4), all located in Section Thirty (30); Township One Hundred Sixty-Three (163) North, Range Thirty Four (34) West of the 5th Principal Meridian, Minnesota. The description of the individual tracts of land over which the proposed cartway would pass is: The East one (1) rod of the NE1/4NW1/4 of section 30, Township 163 North, Range 34 West; and the West one (1) rod of the NW1/4 NE1/4 of said Section 30. The property owners of the above-described cartway route are: Kelly Scot McLaughlin and Kayla Marie McLaughlin; and Thorson Brothers, LLP. All persons interested in this matter are encouraged to attend the hearing.