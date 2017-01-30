NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 06, 2007

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $54,998.94

MORTGAGOR(S): Kim Traci Fish, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Household Industrial Finance Company

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: April 13, 2007 Lake of the Woods County Recorder

Document Number: 83344

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: LSF8 Master Participation Trust

Dated: June 03, 2014

Recorded: June 06, 2014 Lake of the Woods County Recorder

Document Number: A000093768

And assigned to: U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for

LSF8 Master Participation Trust

Dated: November 24, 2014

Recorded: December 12, 2014 Lake of the Woods County Recorder

Document Number: A000094525

Transaction Agent: Not Applicable

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable

Lender or Broker: Household Industrial Finance Company

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Rushmore Loan Management Services, LLC

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Lake of the Woods

Property Address: 375 Meloney Ave, Williams, MN 56686

Tax Parcel ID Number: 62-5100-070

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 7 of Auditors Plat # 2, Village of Williams

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $64,397.82

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 03, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Courthouse, Baudette, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on May 03, 2017, or the next business day if May 03, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: September 02, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for

LSF8 Master Participation Trust

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036237F01

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for November 03, 2016 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to December 08, 2016 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Office, Courthouse, Baudette, Minnesota in said County and State.

DATED: October 27, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee forLSF8 Master Participation Trust

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for December 08, 2016 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to February 09, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Office, Courthouse, Baudette, Minnesota in said County and State.

DATED: December 05, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee forLSF8 Master Participation Trust

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for February 09, 2017 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to March 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Office, Courthouse, Baudette, Minnesota in said County and State.

DATED: January 19, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee forLSF8 Master Participation Trust

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee Of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036237F01