Duane “Dewey” A. Thompson, 80

Duane “Dewey” A. Thompson passed away on January 27, 2017 at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND at the age of 80.

Duane was born on September 7, 1936 in Baudette, MN to Elmer and Margaret Thompson. As a young man, Dewey helped his father and uncles run a commercial fishing operation on Lake of the Woods. Dewey attended school in Williams, MN where he played hockey, football, baseball and ran track for the Williams Wolves, and was also a member of the FFA. After graduation Dewey went into the Air Force and spent 4 years as an Airman Second Class. Upon completing his Service, Dewey went to work in the construction field in Minneapolis. This is where he met Judy (Funderman) and they were married in Anthon, Iowa in 1963. After returning from a honeymoon trip to Seattle, WA, Dewey and Judy decided that is where they wanted to live and moved there that year. Dewey continued to work construction while there, after the birth of their first child Allan in 1966, they decided to move back to Minnesota to be closer to family. They lived in Minneapolis until 1972, then purchased the lake property he still called home from his parents.

Dewey continued to work construction until 1974 at which time he went to Marvin Windows as a truck driver, a job he thoroughly loved, he continued in that profession until retiring in 2000. After retirement, Dewey continued to work part time for the Williams Elevator and drove truck for some of the local farmers. Dewey was known to many as the “Unofficial mayor of Lude” a title he took very seriously. He was always driving around the area to check on neighbors and give the latest fishing report or just stop for a coffee and a chat. Dewey was always there to lend his neighbors a hand and would do anything to help out even a total stranger.

Dewey’s love in life was to fish, hunt, and spend time with his friends and family. He enjoyed having his grandchildren around him, especially if he could cheat them out of a few quarters playing pass the ace, by his rules of course. Dewey always had a great story to tell and he will be missed by many.

Dewey is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy of Williams; children, Allan (Sara) Thompson of Baudette, MN, Kim (Mike) Tolpingrud of Grand Forks, ND, Rodney Thompson of Williams, MN, Danny (Julie) Thompson of Denver, CO and Jennifer (Denton) Rose of Alamo, ND; grandchildren, Katelyn, Karly, Kayla, Michael, Justin, Jesse, Lucas, Shania, Danielle, Megan, Dylan, Morgan; great-grandchildren, Brekyn, Adalyn, Amelia, Braylan and Piper; sister, Joan Pearson of Baudette; brother Roberr (Sandy) Thompson of Ludlow, MA and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Margaret Thompson; granddaughter, Andrea Tolpingrud; and aunt, Laura Mae Askew.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 4th at 11 AM at First Lutheran Church in Baudette. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church; with interment at Pine Hill Cemetery at a later date. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com