Helen M. Kalinoski, 91

Helen Margaret Kalinoski, the daughter of the late Harry and Angela (Pawlisak) Kulchyski, was born on Oct. 23, 1925, in Woodmore, Manitoba, Canada. She attended a one room school house and completed high school at St. Mary’s Academy in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Following graduation in 1943, she was employed in Winnipeg. It was at this time she was persuaded to attend teachers training to get her certificate to teach as there was a teacher shortage during wartime. She taught in a one room school in rural Dauphin, Manitoba, for two years. She was united in marriage to Clem Kalinoski on Oct. 26, 1948, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leo. They farmed and raised their family in Polonia Twp. in the Leo community. She was active in church activities serving on parish council and president and secretary of the Holy Rosary Society for many years. She was currently a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Greenbush. Helen was a very active member for over sixty years in the American Legion Auxiliary serving in many leadership positions. Following her husband’s death in 2000, Helen continued to live on the farm till 2015 and them became a resident of Valley Home Assisted Living in Thief River Falls. She had a wide variety of interest in her life as well as enjoying nature’s beauty. Helen baked and decorated cakes for weddings, anniversaries and other special occasions. She enjoyed card playing, gardening, and scrapbooking and had one for each of her grandchildren. She and Clem made a trip to the Holy Land and Rome in 1975, and in 2013, Helen made a trip to Poland. She was very proud of her Polish heritage and could speak Polish very fluently. She passed away peacefully Jan. 26, 2017, at the age of 91, after a brief illness at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with her family at her side. She is survived by her daughter: Kathleen (Harry) Sierota, of Scottsdale, AZ; sons: Greg (Barb) of Thief River Falls; David (Peggy) of Michigan, ND; and Wayne of Stephen, MN; brother: Ed (Margaret) of St. Malo, Manitoba; grandchildren: Jessie Kalinoski, Cory Kalinoski, Ryan Wagner, Rachel (Cody) Metcalf, Ryan Kalinoski, Stacia Kalinoski, Sara Kalinoski, Michael Kalinoski, MD, Thomas Kalinoski, MD, and great-grandson: Jaxon Kalinoski. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister: Victoria. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Blessed Sacrament Church of Greenbush, MN. Father Lou Buiton: Officiant, Jeanne Novacek: Organist, Connie and John Stanislawski: Eucharistic Ministers, Darcy Hannon: Song Leader, Stacis Kalinoski: Reader, John Wilebski and Kyle Stauffenecker: Alter Servers. Honorary bearers were Helen’s grandchildren and members of the Greenbush American Legion Auxiliary. Casket bearers were Ryan Kalinoski; Thomas Kalinoski, MD; Michael Kalinoski, MD; Gary Kalinoski; Ron Kalinoski; and Bill Stanislawski. Interment will be at St. Aloysius Church Cemetery of Leo, MN. In lieu of flowers, Helen’s family prefers memorials to the St. Aloysius Church Cemetery fund. Arrangements with Collins Funeral Homes of Greenbush, Karlstad & Middle River, MN. An on-line guest book is available at www.collinsfunerals.com