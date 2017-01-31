Jeanette I. “Jan” Mikkelson, 76 of Atchison, Kan., went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 9, 2017. Memorial services were held on Saturday, January 21, 2017, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Atchison, Kan. Condolences and memories may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. Jeanette was born on March 10, 1940, in Greenbush, Minn., the daughter of Eddie and Hilda (Brandvold) Dallager. She had attended schools in Greenbush, Minn. She was married to Marvin Mikkelson on June 7, 1958, in Minneapolis, Minn. They moved to Atchison on December 31, 1975. Mr. Mikkelson preceded her in death on January 1, 2010. Jeanette was a childcare provider for many years. She was an avid K.C. Royal’s baseball fan and loved many other sports. She also enjoyed Lawrence Welk. She loved going to her grandchildren’s school programs and sporting events. She and Marvin had done a lot of traveling, especially enjoyed a trip to Norway. Mrs. Mikkelson is survived by two sons, Michael (Kathy) Mikkelson, Stilwell, Kan., Mark (Debra) Mikkelson, Atchison, Kan., daughter, Kimberly (Wendal) Smith, Atchison, Kan. Four brothers, Jim Dallager, Osceola, Wisc., LeRoy Dallager, Richfield, Minn., Harvey Dallager, Greenbush, Minn., Gary Dallager, White Bear Lake, Minn. Seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Her parents, husband, and brother, Edward Dallager, preceded her in death. Jeanette was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be truly missed.