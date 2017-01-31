Margaret Francis Hasson, 85

Margaret Francis Hasson was born in Greenbush, MN. On October 30, 1931 to the late Frank and Victoria (Pulczinski) Mellas. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leo and attended District 7 country school in Barto Township. Following school she worked as a waitress in Roseau and then moved to the Twin Cities where she worked for a brief period before moving back to the Greenbush community. She was united in marriage to James Hasson on January 14, 1952 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church and the two made their home in Greenbush. She worked for Polaris Industries in Roseau for a number of years and then worked at Marvin Windows where she retired from after 17 years. She and Jim continued to make their home in Greenbush throughout their retirement. Marge entered LifeCare Greenbush Manor in November of 2014. Jim passed away on February 7, 2015 and Marge continued to make her home in LifeCare Greenbush Manor where she passed away hours before she and Jim’s 65th wedding anniversary at the age of 85 years, 2 months, and 14 days.

Marge was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, St. Ann’s Sodality, and a past member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leo.

She was very active in Blessed Sacrament Church, enjoyed baking, gardening, and above all loved protecting her birds.

Marge is survived by 8 children; Doug (Gwen) Hasson of Roseau, Dwight (Darcy) Hasson, Lynn Hasson, Patrick Hasson of Greenbush, Dawn (Doug) Becker of East Bethel, MN, Tracy (LR) Walker of McHenry, IL, Bobbi (Jeff) Jenson, Tanya (Todd) Gjovik of Greenbush, 21 Grandchildren, 21 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great Great Grandchild and her sister Sally Stengrim of Greenbush.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband James, one son Scott Hasson, one daughter Elise Hasson, Mother-In-Law Benna Hasson, 1 Grandson Brady Hasson, 2 brothers Victor Mellas and Hillary Kukowski and 1 sister Evelyn Kowalski.

A Memorial Service was held at 11:00AM, Saturday, January 28, 2017 with Fa. Luis Buitron presiding. Jeanne Novacek was the Organist playing for the Song Leader Darcy Hasson and special music provided by Darcy Hasson, Robert Hlucny and Jeff Jenson. Eucharistic Ministers were Patty Trusczinski and Annette Graff. Brittany Hasson-Burkel, Bella Burkel and Nicole Hasson were Readers for the Mass and John Wilebski III and Berlyn Burkel were Altar Servers. All of Marge’s many grandchildren and great grandchildren were Gift Bearers.

Visitation was one hour prior to services at the church.

Interment services will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Cemetery in the spring.

Arrangements with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush.