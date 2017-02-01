Two car accident in Baudette causes minor injuries

Law enforcement and emergency personnel were called out shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 31 to a two-vehicle accident in East Baudette.

According to Baudette Police Chief Brad Thoma, Kevin Scharfenkamp, 53, of Baudette, was driving a 2002 Dodge pickup east on Highway 11 near the Lake of the Woods County Law Enforcement Center when he downshifted and lost control of his vehicle on the icy road.

A Ford pickup driven by George Swentik, 75, of Baudette, was traveling east on Highway 11 when the driver observed Scharfenkamp’s vehicle fishtailing. Swentik pulled his vehicle to the side of the road where Scharfenkamp’s pickup struck the Swentik vehicle on the driver’s side.

Swentik and his passenger received minor injuries while Scharfenkamp was unhurt in the accident.

