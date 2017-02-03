CPR classes offered at RiverView

On Thursday, Feb. 9th, RiverView Health in Crookston is hosting a HeartSaver CPR Course as a part of its American Heart Association (AHA) Community Training Center. The course is being held at 6 PM in Meeting Room 4 at RiverView. The program is required for day care providers and others needing certification. The course includes the Heartsaver card and book for $45.

For more information or to register for this class or information on other courses offered through the CTC, contact RiverView at 218-281-9405 or 1-800-743-6551 extension 9405. See our web site: www.riverviewhealth.org

