Karla Rae Wynne Grimes, 48

Karla Rae Wynne Grimes, age 48, of Fisher, MN, formerly of Grand Forks, ND, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at her home in Fisher, MN.

Karla was born in Grand Forks, ND, on September 7, 1968, the daughter of Leonard and Sharon (Deitz) Wynne. Karla graduated from Grand Forks Central High School in 1986 where she took 1st in the state in doubles tennis and also played softball. Afterwards, she went to Aaker’s Business College, graduating in 1988, and then to Northland Technical Community College and graduated from the University of North Dakota with a Bachelor’s in Elementary Education in 2001. She worked as a paraprofessional in the Fisher School District for many years and loved working with the kids.

It was in a high school play where she met the love of her life Jamie Grimes. They were married on April 30, 1993, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Grand Forks, ND. They then had 2 incredible sons, Mason and Bryar, whom she loved to cheer on in all their sports activities. Her smile and sense of humor will be missed by many.

Left to mourn her loss are her loving husband of 23 years, Jamie Grimes of Fisher, MN; 2 sons, Mason (Bailey Solheim) Grimes of Climax, MN, and Bryar Grimes of Grand Forks, ND; mother, Sharon Wynne of Grand Forks, ND; in-laws, Ed and Bonnie Grimes of Grand Forks, ND; sisters, Gina Freitag and Tina Beitz, both of Grand Forks, ND; nieces, Danika Pearson and Hailey Beitz; and nephews, Talon Freitag and Brandon Abel; as well as many cousins, friends, and all the children she helped throughout the years. She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Wynne on March 21, 2012.

Memorial Service: 6:30 pm ~ Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Visitation: 2 hours Before the Service

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota